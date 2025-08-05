APNU GOV’T WILL SAVE AT LEAST 25% ANNUALLY ON OIL EXPENDITURE – Dr. TERRENCE CAMPBELL

APNU Candidate Dr. Terrence Campbell Vows to Save 25% of Oil Revenue if Elected

By Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News

New Amsterdam, Guyana — Dr. Terrence Campbell, businessman and newly announced candidate for A Partnership for National Unity (APNU), has pledged that a future APNU-led government will save at least 25% of Guyana’s annual oil revenue as part of a sweeping reform of the country’s Natural Resource Fund (NRF).

Speaking at a weekend rally in New Amsterdam, Dr. Campbell criticized the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) for what he described as reckless and unaccountable spending of the nation’s oil earnings.

“They spend out 95% of the money we earn from oil every year,” Campbell told supporters. “They said they wanted 75, but they got drunk on the money and now they’re at 95. Every single cent is being spent crazy by the PPP.”

Pledge for Greater Oversight and Transparency

Dr. Campbell, who currently serves on the Natural Resource Fund Investment Committee, said an APNU government would impose strict oversight, transparency, and accountability mechanisms for managing the sovereign wealth fund.

He pointed to Ghana as a model, noting that while both countries have similar systems for consolidating and spending oil revenues, Ghana provides detailed public accounting for every cent.

“The APNU government will account for every single cent of the oil money that we collect. We will account to you—because it’s your money,” he affirmed.

Criticism of Current Economic Management

Campbell also launched a sharp critique of the PPP/C government’s broader economic policy, accusing the administration of corruption, mismanagement, and misplaced priorities.

“In the fastest growing economy in the world, many of you are still suffering. The wealth isn’t trickling down,” he said, referencing rising food prices, electricity costs, and the high cost of living despite increased government infrastructure spending.

He further alleged that the ruling party’s focus on capital projects has yielded poor results, while ordinary Guyanese continue to struggle.

“What is there to smile about while the cabal at Freedom House is raping this country?” Campbell asked rhetorically. “I guarantee you that Aubrey Norton will smile when we fix the problems in this country.”

Job Creation Promise

In his closing remarks, Dr. Campbell unveiled a bold job creation plan, promising that an APNU administration would create 40,000 full-time jobs in non-oil sectors such as infrastructure, sanitation, and construction.

The message was delivered as part of a broader campaign push by APNU, which is seeking to unseat the incumbent PPP/C government in the upcoming September 1 General and Regional Elections.

