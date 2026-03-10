Wednesday, March 11, 2026
HomeArticlesAPNU CLARIFIES NORTON DIDN'T CALL MOHAMED A PHANTOM SQUAD MEMBER
ArticlesFINANCENewsPolitics

APNU CLARIFIES NORTON DIDN’T CALL MOHAMED A PHANTOM SQUAD MEMBER

By HGPTV
0
806

HGP Nightly News – A Partnership for National Unity is pushing back hard against what it calls “political distortion” of its chairman’s recent remarks, insisting that Aubrey Norton never accused Opposition Leader Azruddin Mohamed of being a member of the infamous Phantom Squad.In a statement titled “Setting the Record Straight,” APNU quoted Norton directly: “why support someone who supported the Phantom Squad.”

“At no point did Mr. Norton say that Azruddin Mohamed was the head of the Phantom Squad,” the party clarified. “The attempt now being made to twist those words into something else is nothing more than political distortion.” The party also noted a crucial detail that has been largely absent from the ensuing controversy: Mohamed would have been approximately 15 years old during the years when the Phantom Squad was active.

The discussion, APNU argues, was never about the opposition leader’s personal actions during that period. “The issue being raised was never about the personal actions of Mr. Azruddin Mohamed during that period,” the statement read. “The discussion about support relates to the broader political and financial backing associated with the Mohamed family during the time when the People’s Progressive Party was in government.”

APNU pointed to what it described as a striking inconsistency among its critics. “What is particularly striking is that some of the very voices now attempting to dismiss or ridicule this discussion are the same voices who, in previous years, openly spoke about the role of the Mohamed family in financially supporting the political machinery of that era.”

The party framed the reaction to Norton’s comments as proof of why the discussion is necessary in the first place. “Mr. Norton’s remarks were grounded in a broader point about political awareness and the need to educate young people about the realities of Guyana’s political history. The reaction to his statement unfortunately demonstrates exactly why that education is necessary.”

APNU’s position, as laid out in the statement, is uncompromising: Guyana endured a dark period when the Phantom Squad operated, and many citizens are still seeking justice and answers. During such a time, questioning who supported the political structures of that era is not unreasonable.

“Financing and supporting political power during a period of national trauma cannot simply be separated from the environment in which those events unfolded,” the party said. The statement concluded with a call for honest and mature conversations about Guyana’s past, conversations aimed not at reckless accusations but at ensuring the nation remembers its history and remains vigilant.

“Guyanese deserve honest and mature conversations about our past,” APNU said. “These discussions are not about fabrication or reckless accusations. They are about ensuring that the nation remembers its history, understands the forces that shaped it, and remains vigilant so that such chapters are never repeated.”

Previous article
‘CUBA PULLED THE PLUG’: DR. ANTHONY CLARIFIES IT WAS THEM THAT ENDED AGREEMENT
Next article
STAY DENIED: COURT OF APPEAL CLEARS WAY FOR MOHAMED EXTRADITION TO PROCEED
HGPTV
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on HOUSE SPEAKER AT CENTRE OF FRESH CORRUPTION ALLEGATIONS RAISED BY WIN LEADER
Yadram Ramgobin on “CUSTOMS ON LOCK” RECORDING TRIGGERS INTERNATIONAL PROBE INTO GUYANA LUXURY CAR IMPORTS
Yadram Ramgobin on “MY SON IS STILL A BABY”: MOTHER BEGS FOR JUSTICE AS WIN SLAMS SCHOOL OVER BULLYING CLAIMS
Joan Blair on PIGEON INFESTATION AT BV PRIMARY SCHOOL SPARKS HEALTH FEARS AND POLITICAL CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION
Joan Blair on ARGUMENT OVER CELLPHONE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING OF LANCE CORPORAL HAYES
Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

Shoe maker stabbed with sewing needle during robbery on roadway

DURBAN PARK SPECIAL AUDIT HITS STUMBLING BLOCK.