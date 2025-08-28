ANY ATTEMPT TO DISRUPT ELECTIONS WILL BE DEALT WITH SWIFTLY – HICKEN

By Tiana Cole | HGP Nightly News

With less than a week to go before Guyanese head to the polls in what many describe as one of the most consequential elections in the nation’s history, the Commissioner of Police is giving strong assurances.

Commissioner Clifton Hicken says the Guyana Police Force is fully prepared to maintain law and order on Election Day and beyond. He emphasized that citizens can feel confident that their constitutional right to vote will be protected, warning that any attempt to disrupt the elections will be dealt with swiftly and decisively.

Like this: Like Loading...