Friday, August 29, 2025
HomeNewsANY ATTEMPT TO DISRUPT ELECTIONS WILL BE DEALT WITH SWIFTLY - HICKEN
News

ANY ATTEMPT TO DISRUPT ELECTIONS WILL BE DEALT WITH SWIFTLY – HICKEN

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
198

By Tiana Cole | HGP Nightly News

With less than a week to go before Guyanese head to the polls in what many describe as one of the most consequential elections in the nation’s history, the Commissioner of Police is giving strong assurances.

Commissioner Clifton Hicken says the Guyana Police Force is fully prepared to maintain law and order on Election Day and beyond. He emphasized that citizens can feel confident that their constitutional right to vote will be protected, warning that any attempt to disrupt the elections will be dealt with swiftly and decisively.

Previous article
POLICE CONTINUE INVESTIGATION INTO REGION FOUR FAKE ID INCIDENT
Next article
PPP DEMANDS POLLING CHANGES ON EAST COAST, OPPOSITION WALKS OUT
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

‘RATTY’ PLEADS NOT GUILTY TO 2017 MURDER OF ‘SIX HEAD’

REGION FOUR RDC AWARD CONTRACTS FOR COMMUNITY REHABILITATION WORKS