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DPP RECOMMENDS THREE CHARGES AGAINST MOHAMED, STAFF

By HGPTV
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HGP NIGHTLY NEWS – Opposition Leader Azruddin Mohamed and two members of his staff are expected before the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court on Friday after the Director of Public Prosecutions recommended that charges be brought against them following the controversial Kitty shooting incident.

According to reports, Mohamed, Eugene Thorne and Mario Mohamed are expected to be jointly charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, along with attempting to obstruct the course of justice.

The DPP has reportedly recommended that the obstruction charge be dealt with summarily.

The development comes days after the three men were arrested following the October 12 exchange of gunfire outside the Barr Street, Kitty residence of Senior Superintendent Prem Narine, Head of the Guyana Police Force’s Special Branch.

They remained in custody Thursday at separate police stations ahead of their anticipated court appearance.

Police allege that Narine was at home around 11:45 p.m. when a black Toyota Allion carrying the three men travelled slowly past his residence before later returning.

According to the police account, Narine heard what appeared to be a gunshot as the vehicle approached for a second time. He reportedly took cover and discharged several rounds from his service weapon in the direction of the car as it drove away.

The vehicle was subsequently intercepted at Vlissengen Road and Sandy Babb Street.

Police claim a search uncovered a .32 Taurus pistol without a serial number and three live rounds beneath the accelerator pedal. A spent .32 casing was also reportedly recovered near Narine’s residence, along with four spent 9mm casings.

The firearm, ammunition and spent shells were submitted for ballistic examination.

Mohamed and his attorneys have strongly disputed the police account, including the circumstances surrounding the discovery of the firearm. His attorney Siand Dhurjon previously alleged that the vehicle had been searched without a weapon being found before the gun later appeared. Police have maintained that the weapon was recovered from the vehicle.

The confrontation also comes against the backdrop of Mohamed’s ongoing extradition proceedings, in which Narine is a witness.

During those proceedings, Narine previously raised concerns about a social media post containing a photograph of himself and his 11-year-old son with President Irfaan Ali and the First Lady. He told the court he viewed the publication as an attempt at intimidation.

Narine has also testified that, based on information available to him, he considers Mohamed a threat to society and national security. He has rejected allegations that his involvement in the extradition matter is politically motivated.

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