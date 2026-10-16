HomeNewsPilot Tells COI How Distress Flares And Emergency Transmitter Guided Aerial Search...
News

Pilot Tells COI How Distress Flares And Emergency Transmitter Guided Aerial Search To Mv Barima, COI Questions 80 Minutes Wait

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
2

MV Barima CoI Day 2: Pilot Relives Midnight Search; as Inquiry Examines 80-Minute Mobilization

By Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News |

ARTHUR CHUNG CONFERENCE CENTRE, LILIENDAAL — Sworn testimony presented on Day Two of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry (CoI) into the MV Barima disaster revealed how an Emergency Locator Transmitter (ELT) signal and three bright distress flares guided an overnight private aerial search mission to the pitch-black waters where the vessel capsized.

Testifying before the five-member commission, Captain Learie Barclay, Director of Operations at Roraima Airways, detailed the emergency mobilization that unfolded in the early morning hours of July 19, 2026, after receiving an urgent call from National Security Advisor Captain Gerry Gouveia.

While Barclay’s account detailed the successful airborne localization of the disaster site and the subsequent rescue of ten survivors, commissioners—led by retired military leadership—questioned the operational timeline, focusing on the 80-minute window between the initial distress call and aircraft wheels-up, the unstaffed control tower at Eugene F. Correia International Airport (Ogle), and the total lack of forward-looking infrared (FLIR) rescue technology.

Midnight Call and Solo Prep at Unstaffed Ogle Airport

Captain Barclay recounted being awakened past midnight to initiate an aerial reconnaissance mission over the Atlantic:

  • The Midnight Directive: At approximately 12:16 AM on July 19, National Security Advisor Captain Gerry Gouveia contacted Barclay directly, requesting urgent aerial intervention to locate the state ferry, which had capsized hours prior off the Essequibo coast.
  • Unstaffed Tower at Ogle: Barclay arrived at Ogle Airport around 12:45 AM. With no air traffic controllers or ground personnel on duty at the Ogle tower, Barclay personally inspected five fleet aircraft, selected an Islander/Highlander with two and a half hours of flight endurance, manually towed the aircraft into position, and conducted pre-flight safety inspections alone.
  • Navigation via WhatsApp: Flight coordinates were relayed to Barclay via WhatsApp. He inputted the coordinates into the aircraft’s onboard GPS, independently cross-referenced the flight path with a colleague, and filed clearance through the Air Traffic Control tower at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), Timehri.
  • Take-off (1:36 AM): Barclay departed Ogle at 1:36 AM—exactly 80 minutes after receiving Gouveia’s call.

“We would have conducted our briefing… and then we left at 1:36…” Barclay testified regarding the pre-flight procedures.

Locating the Wreckage: Tide Calculations, 121.5 MHz, and Flares

Reaching the coastline near Hampton Court, Essequibo, within 20 minutes, the crew began tracking drift patterns in total darkness:

  • Factoring Tidal Drift: Recognizing that ocean currents would sweep survivors and debris away from the vessel’s last known coordinates, Barclay consulted air traffic controllers regarding the tidal cycle, establishing that low-tide currents were pushing drift outward into the Atlantic.
  • Homing in on 121.5 MHz: The flight crew tracked the international emergency frequency (121.5 MHz), monitoring the signal strength of the vessel’s Emergency Locator Transmitter as they circled below 1,000 feet.
  • The Sight of Flares: At approximately 2:09 AM, as the signal peaked, Barclay spotted three bright distress flares piercing the Atlantic darkness.
  • Marking the Coordinates: Barclay recorded the exact coordinates and immediately patched them through to Air Traffic Control and the Maritime Administration Department (MARAD).

“If something is floating on the surface the tide will push it, so I asked air traffic… low tide…” Barclay recounted, explaining how drift modeling directed the flight path.

“Survivor gears… one of the major components of survival gear are flares… that is an international system of distress…”

Low Visibility, Rescues, and CoI Scrutiny Over Response Lags

Operating below 1,000 feet in heavy darkness, the crew could not visually confirm the condition of the vessel’s hull or see individuals in the water:

  • Survival Reports: After circling the zone and transmitting precise navigational coordinates to maritime search craft, Barclay returned to Ogle, touching down at approximately 2:37 AM. During his return flight, incoming communications confirmed that maritime rescue units had pulled two survivors from the water, followed shortly by an additional eight survivors.
  • Executive Debrief: Upon landing, Barclay directly briefed President Dr. Irfaan Ali on the operation, the marked coordinates, and the maritime conditions observed from the cockpit.
  • Commission Questioning: Commissioner Retired Rear Admiral Hayden Pritchard pressed Barclay on whether an 80-minute mobilization gap between the 12:16 AM phone call and the 1:36 AM departure was adequate for an aviation emergency response.
  • Infrastructure Deficits: Barclay explained that while Roraima operates on a 24-hour rapid-response footing, keeping flight crews on active physical standby at the airport could reduce departure times. However, he emphasized that Guyana’s primary search-and-rescue bottleneck is technical: the country lacks aircraft equipped with forward-looking infrared (FLIR) thermal imaging sensors capable of detecting human body heat in pitch-black waters.

Barclay’s testimony concluded Day Two’s morning session, underscoring that while private aviation assets filled a critical vacuum, systemic infrastructure deficits—including unstaffed regional towers and the absence of thermal SAR sensors—severely challenged life-saving operations during the July 18 disaster.

Previous article
ALI TO GUYANA: CORBIN’S UNITY DREAM IS NOT OVER
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on GOVERNMENT SEIZES ANOTHER 35 GEORGETOWN STREETS, BRINGING TOTAL TAKEOVER TO 57
Yadram Ramgobin on TENSIONS BUILD AS MORE THAN ONE HUNDRED ACRES OF FARMLAND IN FRIENDSHIP TO BE BULLDOZED
Yadram Ramgobin on HOUSE SPEAKER AT CENTRE OF FRESH CORRUPTION ALLEGATIONS RAISED BY WIN LEADER
Yadram Ramgobin on “CUSTOMS ON LOCK” RECORDING TRIGGERS INTERNATIONAL PROBE INTO GUYANA LUXURY CAR IMPORTS
Yadram Ramgobin on “MY SON IS STILL A BABY”: MOTHER BEGS FOR JUSTICE AS WIN SLAMS SCHOOL OVER BULLYING CLAIMS
Joan Blair on PIGEON INFESTATION AT BV PRIMARY SCHOOL SPARKS HEALTH FEARS AND POLITICAL CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION
Joan Blair on ARGUMENT OVER CELLPHONE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING OF LANCE CORPORAL HAYES
Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID