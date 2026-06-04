Norton Closes Door On Future Presidency Bid, Keeps It Open For Party Leadership

“Steady Hand Needed”: Aubrey Norton Formally Rules Out 2030 Presidential Run.

By| Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — Leader of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR), Aubrey Norton, has officially closed the door on a second presidential bid. However, he signaled his clear intent to contest the leadership of his party at the next internal congress.

Appearing on CAMS TV’s morning show with host Kidackie Amsterdam, Norton addressed long-standing questions regarding his political future and the current state of the main opposition faction. He stated that his decision to step aside from the national ticket is a pragmatic, age-based calculation aimed at fostering succession within the party ranks.

The 2030 Generational Pivoting Strategy

Norton explicitly clarified that he does not intend to be the coalition’s presidential candidate when the country heads to the polls for the 2030 general and regional elections.

“I will continue to be leader of the party, but by the next election in 2030, I’m going to be 73, and I don’t see myself running in that election,” Norton explained transparently. “I remain completely committed to guiding the party through what I describe as a necessary rebuilding and consolidation phase. The PNCR needs a steady hand while a new generation of leaders are being systematically guided and prepared for national leadership.”

Defections Attracted by State Cash, Not Philosophy

Addressing internal fractures, Norton firmly rejected assertions made by political pundits that a recent wave of high-profile defections from the opposition ranks signal a structural collapse of either the PNCR or the broader APNU coalition.

Norton criticized those who have walked away, characterizing them as newcomers who entered the political fold primarily during the coalition’s time in government. He lamented that these individuals lacked deep roots in the party’s foundational philosophy or history.

Nightly News editors note, however, that despite Norton’s characterization, several recent defectors actually rose directly through the traditional party ranks, held senior leadership positions, and were widely viewed as the future architects of the PNCR.

Defending the Chair Against External Pressure

The veteran politician also used the broadcast to strike back at internal critics and external commentators who have repeatedly called for his immediate removal from the helm of the opposition.

Leadership Performance Track Existing Mandate Foundation Proposed Succession Protocol Aubrey Norton Status Won chairmanship via competitive internal elections. Endorses no single successor; backs broad-based teams. External Campaigns Regarded as hostile external pressure tactics. Demands democratic determination solely by party members.

Norton reminded viewers that he earned the PNCR leadership through a highly competitive, transparent internal election. He insisted that any future structural adjustments at the top must be executed democratically by card-bearing party members at a formal congress, rather than being dictated by external media pressure campaigns.

Addressing the issue of succession, Norton clarified that he has intentionally avoided endorsing any single individual to replace him. Instead, he explained that his priority is building a broad-based team of young leaders, rather than concentrating absolute executive authority in one person.

He concluded by stating that Guyana needs an agile leadership core capable of connecting with younger demographics. He noted that any future coalition talks with other opposition groups will strictly depend on shared principles and a mutual commitment to improving the lives of everyday Guyanese, rather than personal or political convenience.