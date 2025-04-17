AG DEFENDS GOVERNMENT AMID AFRO GUYANESE…MARGINALIZATION ALLEGATIONS

By Tiana Cole | HGPTV Nightly Newsroom

Guyana’s Attorney General, Anil Nandlall, has responded sharply to allegations made on the international stage by Vincent Alexander, Chairman of the International Decade for People of African Descent Assembly–Guyana (IDPADA-G), over issues of systemic marginalization and the seizure of ancestral lands in Guyana.

The exchange took place during the 4th Session of the United Nations Permanent Forum on People of African Descent, during which Alexander accused the Government of Guyana of failing to implement concrete national policies to address the historical injustices faced by Afro-Guyanese communities.

Alexander’s remarks also pointed to unresolved disputes over ancestral lands, calling for international attention and intervention.

In response, AG Nandlall rejected the politically motivated and misleading assertions, insisting that the government has implemented inclusive development policies to improve the livelihoods of all Guyanese, regardless of ethnicity.

“The government’s record shows significant investments in education, housing, and employment for all regions and demographics, including those with large Afro-Guyanese populations,” Nandlall argued.

He further contended that the land disputes referenced by Alexander are being addressed through legal and administrative channels, not ignored as was implied.

The ongoing back-and-forth underscores growing tensions between state officials and some civil society advocates as Guyana navigates ethnic relations and historical redress in an increasingly international spotlight.

Like this: Like Loading...