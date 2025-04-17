DRONE OPERATOR WITHDRAWS ‘GUN’ COMPLAINT AGAINST MOHAMED…SAYS IT WAS ‘NEVER PART OF THE PLAN’

By Travis Chase – HGP Nightly News

Businessman Azruddin Mohamed will no longer be required to report to the Ruimveldt Police Station after drone operator Nathan Prince officially withdrew his complaint on Tuesday.

Prince had previously alleged that Mohamed threatened him with a firearm and blocked his vehicle after he was seen flying a drone over Mohamed’s East Bank Demerara property last week.

Accompanied by his attorneys, Dexter Todd and Dexter Smart, Prince visited the police station where he filed a statement for no further action to be taken.

“This young man has always been one who has done everything in his life to add to the development of this country,” Todd said, describing his client’s character and decision.

Mohamed, for his part, had denied the accusations and had also submitted a counter-complaint to the police. That complaint has now also been withdrawn.

“Persons close to me spoke with him, and I think this is the right thing Mr. Prince did. He did it of his own,” Mohamed stated.

Prince’s attorney, Dexter Todd, assured reporters that his client was not coerced into withdrawing the complaint and that the decision was made independently after consultations.

In the wake of the incident, the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) issued a reminder of aviation laws, specifically cautioning against unauthorized drone use.

According to the GCAA:

“No person shall operate an unmanned aerial vehicle… for the purpose of obtaining, recording, or transmitting information… unless that person has obtained written authorization from the authority.”

The case, which drew significant public attention, now appears to be closed, with no charges filed and both parties withdrawing their complaints.

