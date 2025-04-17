Friday, April 18, 2025
HomeNewsDRONE OPERATOR WITHDRAWS ‘GUN’ COMPLAINT AGAINST MOHAMED...SAYS IT WAS ‘NEVER PART OF...
News

DRONE OPERATOR WITHDRAWS ‘GUN’ COMPLAINT AGAINST MOHAMED…SAYS IT WAS ‘NEVER PART OF THE PLAN’

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
353

By Travis Chase – HGP Nightly News

Businessman Azruddin Mohamed will no longer be required to report to the Ruimveldt Police Station after drone operator Nathan Prince officially withdrew his complaint on Tuesday.

Prince had previously alleged that Mohamed threatened him with a firearm and blocked his vehicle after he was seen flying a drone over Mohamed’s East Bank Demerara property last week.

Accompanied by his attorneys, Dexter Todd and Dexter Smart, Prince visited the police station where he filed a statement for no further action to be taken.

“This young man has always been one who has done everything in his life to add to the development of this country,” Todd said, describing his client’s character and decision.

Mohamed, for his part, had denied the accusations and had also submitted a counter-complaint to the police. That complaint has now also been withdrawn.

“Persons close to me spoke with him, and I think this is the right thing Mr. Prince did. He did it of his own,” Mohamed stated.

Prince’s attorney, Dexter Todd, assured reporters that his client was not coerced into withdrawing the complaint and that the decision was made independently after consultations.

In the wake of the incident, the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) issued a reminder of aviation laws, specifically cautioning against unauthorized drone use.

According to the GCAA:

“No person shall operate an unmanned aerial vehicle… for the purpose of obtaining, recording, or transmitting information… unless that person has obtained written authorization from the authority.”

The case, which drew significant public attention, now appears to be closed, with no charges filed and both parties withdrawing their complaints.

Previous article
CHINA TOUTS FRIENDLY ‘CONSULTATION’ AND ‘NEGOTIATIONS’ IN GUYANA/ VENEZUELA BORDER DISPUTE 
Next article
AG DEFENDS GOVERNMENT AMID AFRO GUYANESE…MARGINALIZATION ALLEGATIONS
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

MIXED REACTION FROM CULTURE MINISTER

APNU/AFC COULD BE PREPARING TO LOSE -PPP