AFC, APNU And Forward Guyana Demand Independent Investigation Into Kitty Shooting

Opposition Coalition Demands Independent Probe into Kitty Shooting After Leaked Video Shows Prem Narine Firing at Passing Vehicle; Calls Mount to Free Mohamed and Greene

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News |

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — Pressure is intensifying on the Guyana Police Force (GPF) following the public release of new surveillance footage capturing the October 12 shooting incident on Barr Street, Kitty, involving Special Branch Head, Senior Superintendent Prem Narine, and Leader of the Opposition Azruddin Mohamed.

A unified opposition front—the Alliance For Change (AFC), A Partnership for National Unity (APNU), and the Forward Guyana Movement (FGM)—is demanding an immediate, independent external investigation into the armed confrontation. The three political parties are also urging the judiciary and executive authorities to reconsider the pretrial detention of Mohamed and 20-year-old Police Constable Ryan Greene, who remain remanded at Lusignan Prison on cybercrime charges related to the acquisition and disclosure of those same surveillance recordings.

The coordinated political pushback comes as visual evidence circulating publicly appears to show Senior Superintendent Narine standing exposed and discharging multiple rounds directly into Mohamed’s passing vehicle, without visibly taking cover—a sequence that starkly contradicts the official police narrative alleging that the senior officer fired defensively in response to an armed ambush.

AFC Calls for International Forensic Team: ‘Justice Must Be Demonstrably Done’

The Alliance For Change (AFC) took aim at the credibility of the internal police investigation, calling for an independent international forensic probe into the incident:

Scope of Examination: The AFC insisted that all raw surveillance files, digital chain-of-custody logs from the Police Command Centre, ballistic ballistics markers, shell casing matches, and forensic swab analyses must be submitted to an outside, non-partisan investigatory body.

The AFC insisted that all raw surveillance files, digital chain-of-custody logs from the Police Command Centre, ballistic ballistics markers, shell casing matches, and forensic swab analyses must be submitted to an outside, non-partisan investigatory body. Integrity of State Institutions: The party warned that video evidence directly contradicting a senior intelligence officer’s statements damages the integrity of the justice system.

“Guyanese people deserve the truth. Justice must not only be done but must be demonstrably done.” — Alliance For Change (AFC)

APNU Focuses on Bail Reconsideration: ‘New Evidence Demands Action’

Joining the call for external oversight, APNU’s parliamentary lead Dr. Terrence Campbell stated that the state can no longer remain silent in light of the objective video evidence:

Scrutiny on Narine’s Conduct: Dr. Campbell demanded an impartial inquiry focusing specifically on Senior Superintendent Narine’s physical actions, discharge protocols, and subsequent representations made to investigators.

Dr. Campbell demanded an impartial inquiry focusing specifically on Senior Superintendent Narine’s physical actions, discharge protocols, and subsequent representations made to investigators. Immediate Bail Reconsideration: The parliamentary leader argued that because the video directly challenges the state’s claims regarding the Kitty incident, the continued remand of Mohamed and Constable Ryan Greene under Section 9 of the Cybercrime Act 2018 is unsupportable. Campbell argued that Greene and Mohamed should be released on bail forthwith rather than kept behind bars until their next scheduled court fixtures.

“The emergence of new evidence demands action, not silence.” — Dr. Terrence Campbell, APNU Parliamentary Lead

Forward Guyana Demands Systemic Police Overhaul

Forward Guyana Movement representative and Member of Parliament Amanza Walton warned that the incident has severely damaged public confidence in the Guyana Police Force:

Crisis of Credibility: Walton argued that when senior commanders appear to provide accounts at variance with verifiable video recordings, the integrity of the entire law enforcement apparatus is called into question.

Walton argued that when senior commanders appear to provide accounts at variance with verifiable video recordings, the integrity of the entire law enforcement apparatus is called into question. Immediate Structural Reform: Insisting that administrative inquiries by the Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) are insufficient, Walton demanded a comprehensive overhaul of police operational rules, command accountability, and protective custody standards.

“We must demand systemic reform of the Guyana Police Force NOW!” — MP Amanza Walton, Forward Guyana Movement

Video Contrasts with Official Narrative

The political firestorm centers on specific discrepancies revealed by the camera angles:

Shooting at a Moving Vehicle: The recording captures Narine discharging multiple shots at Mohamed’s vehicle as it moves down the street, rather than retreating or taking protective cover from an incoming threat.

The recording captures Narine discharging multiple shots at Mohamed’s vehicle as it moves down the street, rather than retreating or taking protective cover from an incoming threat. Revisiting the Custodial Dilemma: The footage forms the empirical core of the cybercrime charges against Mohamed and Constable Greene. Defense lawyers maintain that exposing footage of a senior officer firing on a political figure serves the public interest and cannot lawfully be classified as a breach of national security.

With the High Court set to address parallel bail applications and affidavits concerning prison conditions and procedural defects, the collective opposition warning makes clear that the Kitty shooting has moved beyond an isolated criminal altercation into a national controversy over institutional accountability.