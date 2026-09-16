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Guyana Nears Official Certified Elimination Status For Filaria

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
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By Shenecka Paul | HGP Nightly News |

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — Guyana is on the verge of achieving certified elimination status for lymphatic filariasis, commonly known as filaria, marking a milestone in a broader public health strategy aimed at completely eradicating endemic vector-borne and infectious diseases.

Speaking at a national workshop focused on advancing specialized HIV clinical management, Minister of Health Dr. Frank Anthony announced that the administration is pivoting its healthcare model from disease management and symptom mitigation to total disease eradication. Alongside lymphatic filariasis, the Ministry of Health has placed malaria, leprosy, and leishmaniasis on an active elimination track.

Approaching Certified Filaria-Free Status

Lymphatic filariasis, a mosquito-borne parasitic infection that has historically affected coastal and riverine populations across Guyana, has been significantly curtailed following successive rounds of Mass Drug Administration (MDA) and intensified nationwide epidemiological surveillance:

  • International Evaluations Underway: Guyana is undergoing rigorous international validation protocols to verify that transmission chains have been broken.
  • Imminent Certification: Following independent assessments, the country is positioned to receive official international certification declaring Guyana completely free of filaria transmission.
  • Next Elimination Targets: Dr. Anthony revealed that the public health framework used against filaria is being applied to eliminate malaria, leprosy, and leishmaniasis.

Hepatitis C Breakthrough: Care Slashed to Under US$100

Addressing chronic viral infections, Dr. Anthony announced a pricing breakthrough for patients diagnosed with Hepatitis C:

  • PAHO Strategic Partnership: Leveraging the Pan American Health Organization’s (PAHO) Strategic Fund, the Ministry of Health has driven down the cost of direct-acting antiviral therapies.
  • Massive Price Reduction: The full course of curative Hepatitis C treatment—which historically cost thousands of US dollars per patient on the open commercial market—has been slashed to less than US$100 per patient.
  • Equitable Access: The price drop enables the public health sector to offer curative therapies universally across regional hospitals and primary care clinics without imposing catastrophic out-of-pocket costs on citizens.

Upgrading Diagnostics: New National Reference Laboratory

To anchor the disease elimination drive, the Ministry of Health is overhauling its diagnostic and clinical infrastructure nationwide:

  • New Reference Facility: Construction is progressing on a modern National Reference Laboratory, designed to improve molecular testing, genomic surveillance, and rapid pathogen identification.
  • Decentralized Lab Capacity: Regional hospital laboratories are receiving advanced testing hardware to ensure early detection of malaria and other neglected tropical diseases within hinterland mining and logging districts.
  • Workforce Development: Clinical training modules are being rolled out to upskill doctors, nurses, and laboratory technologists in modern screening methods and advanced HIV care protocols.

Dr. Anthony concluded by charging healthcare workers to apply their training across regional facilities, noting that expanded diagnostic capacity paired with affordable therapeutics will establish a resilient public health system capable of managing existing diseases while defending against emerging epidemiological threats.

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