Wednesday, February 19, 2025
2832 PUBLIC SECTOR WORKERS RESIGNED SINCE THE PPP/C TOOK OFFICE IN 2020 – DR. ASHNI SINGH

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
The senior minister in the Office of the President, who is responsible for Finance and Public Service, revealed that close to 3,000 public servants resigned between 2020 and 2024. The Minister attributed the departures to various factors, including better opportunities in the private sector, economic shifts, and personal career changes. While some have moved to higher-paying roles in emerging industries, others have cited concerns over working conditions and job satisfaction as reasons for leaving. The government is reviewing employment policies to retain skilled professionals in the public service sector. These policies include salary adjustments, improved benefits, and career development initiatives. More details on the impact of these resignations and government strategies in this Dacia Richards

Hgp Nightly News Staff
