GUYANA GOV’T AND US COMPANY IN TALKS ON POSSIBLE VENTURE IN REFINED FUELS – PRESIDENT ALI

The Government of Guyana is considering a significant proposal to enhance energy security and dependability across the country. President Irfaan Ali announced Tuesday’s Guyana Energy Conference and Supply Chain Expo opening, highlighting the administration’s commitment to ensuring a stable and sustainable energy future. The proposal aligns with Guyana’s rapid economic growth and increasing energy demands and seeks to diversify the energy sector, integrate renewable solutions, and bolster national infrastructure to prevent power disruptions. More details on the initiative are expected as discussions progress at the Energy Conference, where key stakeholders, investors, and industry leaders engage in strategic talks on the future of Guyana’s energy sector.

Antonio Dey has more on this developing story.

