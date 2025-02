Opposition Parties Strengthen Unity in Guyana:

Although initially hesitant about rejoining A Partnership for National Unity (APNU), the Working People’s Alliance (WPA) and the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) have officially signed a coalition pact. The agreement signals a renewed effort for political unity ahead of the 2025 General and Regional Elections as both parties seek to strengthen their collective influence.

Here is more from Travis Chase on this developing political alliance.

