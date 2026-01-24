Sunday, January 25, 2026
WIN MP – HIGHLIGHTS THEIR FOCUS FOR BUDGET 2026

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
By Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News |

Member of Parliament representing the We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) party, Tabitha Sarabo-Halley, has outlined her party’s key priorities ahead of the 2026 National Budget, with a strong focus on corruption, transparency, and equitable economic policies.

Speaking on a radio programme on Wednesday, Sarabo-Halley said WIN intends to closely scrutinise government spending, particularly the allocation of contracts and the execution of public projects.

She noted that over the past several months, WIN has repeatedly raised concerns about what it describes as alleged corruption, delays, and slothfulness in several government-funded projects that remain incomplete. Sarabo-Halley also pointed to long-standing allegations by commentators and civil society groups that contracts are frequently awarded to individuals and companies closely aligned with the ruling party, raising questions about fairness and compliance with procurement laws.

According to the WIN MP, transparency in public contracting and accountability for unfinished or delayed projects will be central to her party’s contribution to the 2026 budget debate.

Sarabo-Halley also highlighted wage reform as a critical issue, arguing that the private-sector minimum wage should be aligned with the public-sector minimum wage, currently set at $100,000 per month. She said the rising cost of living has placed increasing pressure on households, making wage parity an urgent necessity.

Economic analysts and public commentators have echoed similar concerns in recent months, warning that stagnant private-sector wages have failed to keep pace with inflation and the rising cost of basic commodities.

Another key issue raised by Sarabo-Halley was the five-year gap between the retirement age of 55 and eligibility for old-age pension benefits at age 60. She said this transition period presents significant challenges for many retirees, who may be forced to take lower-paying jobs or start small businesses to survive.

She questioned how continued employment during this post-retirement period affects National Insurance Scheme (NIS) pension calculations, which are currently based on earnings prior to retirement. Sarabo-Halley argued that clarity is needed on whether income earned between ages 55 and 60 should affect pension benefits, noting that this uncertainty affects the financial planning of thousands of Guyanese.

“These are important issues that must be addressed,” she said, adding that WIN believes the 2026 budget should prioritise fairness, accountability, and policies that directly improve the lives of ordinary citizens.

As Budget 2026 approaches, WIN has signalled that it will use the parliamentary process to press for reforms it believes are necessary to ensure transparency, social equity, and long-term economic stability.

