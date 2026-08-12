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“Why Was I Asked To Leave?” — Charity Resident Demands Answers After Presidential Outreach

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
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By Javone Vickerie | HGP Nightly News|

CHARITY, REGION TWO — A 33-year-old resident of Charity, Essequibo Coast, is demanding an official explanation after he was allegedly escorted out of a government community consultation attended by President Dr. Irfaan Ali on Monday, August 10, 2026.

Sashanand Sanchara, born and raised in Charity, stated that he attended the public gathering at the Charity Secondary School after learning that residents would be consulted on local infrastructure proposals under the administration’s Model Village Initiative. Sanchara maintained that his sole intention was to hear the government’s plans and contribute ideas regarding the development of his community.

Tapped on the Shoulder Five Minutes After President’s Arrival

Sanchara explained that he arrived well before the President, took a seat toward the back of the auditorium, and joined fellow attendees in welcoming the presidential delegation upon their arrival.

However, shortly after the session commenced, security officials intervened:

  • No Placards or Disruptions: Sanchara emphasized that he was seated quietly, holding no placards or banners, and had made no attempt to disrupt the proceedings.
  • Escorted Out by Security: Approximately five minutes into the meeting, a member of the presidential security detail tapped him on the shoulder, informing him that an officer wished to see him outside.
  • Denied Re-entry: Upon stepping outside, Sanchara alleged he was informed by a police officer identified as Officer Messiah that he would not be permitted to re-enter the consultation.

“I support governance, and good governance speaks for itself,” Charity resident Sashanand Sanchara stated. “For what reason was I asked to leave? A consultation for the development of Charity—where I was born and raised—should be open to young people who want to contribute peacefully.”

Disappointment Over Excluded Youth Voices

Expressing deep disappointment, Sanchara argued that public consultations promoted as open community forums must remain accessible to all residents, including those with independent or critical perspectives, as long as they act peacefully and respectfully:

“If a meeting is called to decide the future of our village, young residents deserve a seat at the table,” Sanchara added. “Excluding people without cause defeats the entire purpose of a public outreach.”

Regional Administration Reviewing Incident

When contacted by Nightly News for comment regarding the incident, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) Regional Democratic Council (RDC) Chairman Devin Mohan stated that he wished to verify the details of the claims before issuing a formal response, promising to provide an update upon completing his review.

Nightly News will provide follow-up coverage as further information from regional authorities and security officials becomes available.

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