Opposition Leader Alleges Procurement Irregularities In G$121b Versailles To Parika Highway Bids

By| Travis Chase | Nightly News |

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — A major political controversy is brewing over the procurement process for the proposed Versailles to Parika Four-Lane Highway, after Opposition Leader Azruddin Mohamed raised questions regarding approximately G$121 billion in bids submitted for the infrastructure project.

Addressing reporters, Mohamed alleged potential procurement irregularities, political favoritism, and conflicts of interest. He questioned why the estimated cost for the roughly 23-kilometer road link in Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) appears disproportionately higher than recent highway developments across the country.

Cost Comparison: Versailles-to-Parika vs. Heroes Highway

The proposed highway project—divided into 17 distinct construction lots—has drawn bids from major domestic and international contracting firms.

To emphasize his concerns over the price tag, Mohamed drew a direct financial comparison with the recently completed Heroes Highway connecting Eccles to Great Diamond on the East Bank of Demerara:

Heroes Highway Baseline: Stretches approximately 9.4 kilometers and was completed at a reported cost of G$13.3 billion (roughly G$1.41 billion per kilometer).

Stretches approximately 9.4 kilometers and was completed at a reported cost of (roughly G$1.41 billion per kilometer). Versailles-to-Parika Estimate: Covers 23 kilometers with cumulative bids totaling G$121 billion (averaging over G$5.2 billion per kilometer across the 17 lots).

Covers 23 kilometers with cumulative bids totaling (averaging over G$5.2 billion per kilometer across the 17 lots). National Budget Share: Mohamed noted that G$121 billion represents approximately 7.8 percent of Guyana’s G$1.558 trillion 2026 National Budget.

Allegations of Conflict of Interest and Bidding Breakdown

The Opposition Leader identified several prominent companies among the bidders, alleging personal, business, or familial ties to senior government figures and state officials:

Build Smart Construction: Reportedly submitted a bid exceeding G$9.2 billion , with Mohamed making allegations regarding connections between individuals associated with the firm and entities linked to the First Family.

Reportedly submitted a bid exceeding , with Mohamed making allegations regarding connections between individuals associated with the firm and entities linked to the First Family. Probuild Hardware: Reportedly submitted a bid exceeding G$8.7 billion , with further allegations made concerning relationships with senior government figures.

Reportedly submitted a bid exceeding , with further allegations made concerning relationships with senior government figures. BK International: Listed among the top bidders with a reported submission of approximately G$7.5 billion .

Listed among the top bidders with a reported submission of approximately . GuyAmerica Construction: Submitted a bid exceeding G$7.2 billion . Mohamed pointed to its existing contract on the Linden-Soesdyke Highway, claiming the company has secured over G$100 billion in public contracts since 2020.

Submitted a bid exceeding . Mohamed pointed to its existing contract on the Linden-Soesdyke Highway, claiming the company has secured over G$100 billion in public contracts since 2020. Lheureuse Construction Services: Associated with current Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) Chief Executive Officer Paul Cheong , submitting a bid exceeding G$6.8 billion . Mohamed questioned whether Cheong’s private corporate interests conflict with his executive duties leading the state-owned sugar corporation.

Associated with current Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) Chief Executive Officer , submitting a bid exceeding . Mohamed questioned whether Cheong’s private corporate interests conflict with his executive duties leading the state-owned sugar corporation. Nabi/Dyrock Construction: Submitted a joint bid exceeding G$5.5 billion .

Submitted a joint bid exceeding . AJM Enterprise: Associated with the Jumbo Jet Group, submitting a bid exceeding G$4.9 billion .

Associated with the Jumbo Jet Group, submitting a bid exceeding . Burdon Construction Services Joint Venture: Submitted a bid of approximately G$4.8 billion .

Submitted a bid of approximately . Abrams Joint Venture: Submitted a bid exceeding G$2.7 billion , with Mohamed alleging familial ties to President Dr. Irfaan Ali.

Submitted a bid exceeding , with Mohamed alleging familial ties to President Dr. Irfaan Ali. Well Built Construction Services: Identified among the additional firms bidding under the multi-lot tender.

Call for Interruption of Procurement Process

Alleging that preparatory site activities or informal discussions occurred before contracts were formally awarded by the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB), Mohamed called for an immediate halt to the procurement process:

“The Guyanese taxpayers cannot be exposed to an unjustifiably expensive project where G$121 billion—nearly 8% of our entire national budget—is being carved up,” Opposition Leader Azruddin Mohamed declared. “We are calling for this procurement process to be halted immediately, subjected to independent scrutiny, and for Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo to intervene.”

HGP Nightly News will seek official responses from the Ministry of Public Works, the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB), and the respective contracting firms named in the allegations.