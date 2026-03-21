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WHEELBARROW PAYMENT, MOHAMED’S SETTLES COURT COSTS 

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
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Wheelbarrows of Cash: Sanctioned Businessman’s “Clown Show” Payment Reaches Statutory Wall

By: Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — In a scene described by onlookers as part legal drama and part street theater, sanctioned businessman Azruddin Mohamed attempted to settle millions in court-ordered costs on Thursday by rolling two overflowing wheelbarrows of cash directly into the Chambers of the Attorney General.

The unconventional delivery follows a final warning from Attorney General Anil Nandlall, who had set a 4:00 PM deadline for the Mohameds to pay $4.5 million in costs stemming from their failed legal challenges to block extradition proceedings.

The Delivery: Coins, Twenties, and Wheelbarrows

Accompanied by a small entourage, Mohamed arrived at the Ministry of Legal Affairs with two wheelbarrows filled with an undisclosed mix of Guyanese currency, ranging from $20 and $100 bills to thousands of loose coins.

  • The Intent: Mohamed maintained that the move was a good-faith effort to comply with the court’s order. He argued that, because international sanctions have led to his traditional banking accounts being closed, cash remains his only viable method of payment.
  • The Optics: The sight of wheelbarrows being maneuvered through the hallways of a government ministry quickly drew a crowd and sparked immediate condemnation from state officials.

The “Statutory Wall”: Why the Coins Were Rejected

While staff at the Attorney General’s Chambers began the tedious process of counting the paper notes, the wheelbarrows of coins hit a legal dead end. Attorney General Nandlall pointed to Guyana’s Legal Tender laws, which place strict limits on the use of coins for large debts.

“This was a clown show that ultimately backfired,” Nandlall remarked. “The law is clear: you cannot settle millions of dollars in debt using loose change. There are statutory limits on the amount of coins that constitute legal tender for a single transaction.”

Under the Bank of Guyana Act, coins are only legal tender for payments of small amounts (typically not exceeding $100 for smaller denominations), meaning the State was legally entitled to reject the wheelbarrows of “change.”

The Sanctions Struggle: “Banking Channels Closed”

Mohamed’s legal team, led by attorney Darshan Dhurjon, had previously indicated that standard payment methods, such as manager’s cheques, were difficult to obtain due to U.S. OFAC sanctions imposed on the family in 2024.

  • Defense Argument: The defense argued that bringing physical cash demonstrated their ability and willingness to pay, despite being “unbanked.”
  • The AG’s Counter: The Attorney General dismissed the display as a provocative stunt designed to mock the judicial process rather than respect it.

Current Status of the Debt

While the paper currency that was accepted has been processed, a significant portion of the $4.5 million remains technically outstanding due to the rejected coins.

Total Owed$4.5 Million
Status of Paper CashAccepted and Counted
Status of CoinsRejected (Statutory Non-Compliance)
EnforcementPending for the remaining balance

Conclusion: A Scene for the History Books

Whether it was a genuine struggle with banking restrictions or a calculated political statement, the image of wheelbarrows of cash in the halls of power is destined to become one of the most iconic and bizarre moments in Guyana’s legal history. For now, the “clown show”—as the AG dubbed it—leaves the Mohameds still partially in debt to the State as the clock continues to tick.

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