HOESELA HARRIS FACES MURDER, ROBBERY CHARGES,LODGE SUSPECT LINKED TO EXECUTION-STYLE KILLING OF XAVIER FRASER 

Justice for Xavier Fraser: 22-Year-Old “Lodge Robber” Identified as Gunman in Sophia Execution

By: Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — In a major breakthrough for the Guyana Police Force, investigators have linked a 22-year-old suspect, recently shot and apprehended during a daylight robbery, to the cold-blooded execution of Sophia taxi driver Xavier Fraser.

Hoesela Harris, of ‘E’ Field, Sophia, is now facing a mountain of legal trouble as detectives prepare to charge him with both murder and armed robbery.

The Breakthrough: From Lodge to Plum Park

Harris was initially a person of interest following a brazen armed robbery along Chappel Street, Lodge, last Saturday. However, as the investigation intensified, multiple sources confirmed that Harris had been positively identified as the gunman who pulled the trigger in the killing of 27-year-old Xavier Fraser.

The Murder: On December 21, 2025, Fraser was gunned down in Plum Park, Sophia .

On December 21, 2025, Fraser was gunned down in . The Autopsy: A post-mortem examination confirmed that Fraser died from a single gunshot wound to the head , a hallmark of an execution-style hit. A 19-year-old bystander was also wounded in that same attack.

A post-mortem examination confirmed that Fraser died from a , a hallmark of an execution-style hit. A 19-year-old bystander was also wounded in that same attack. The Link: Police have established “key elements” and forensic evidence linking Harris directly to the December shooting.

The Arrest: Smart City Tech and a Bel Air Shootout

The capture of Harris was the result of high-tech surveillance and a high-stakes confrontation.

Surveillance: Police utilized the Smart City surveillance system to track a suspicious black Toyota Auris linked to the Lodge robbery. The Confrontation: Officers intercepted the vehicle on Eping Avenue in Bel Air. The Exchange: During the intercept, Harris allegedly drew a firearm on the officers. Law enforcement responded with “justifiable force,” striking Harris in the thigh to neutralize the threat. Hospitalization: Harris was treated under heavy guard at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) and has since been discharged into police custody.

Legal Proceedings and Final Charges

Investigators are currently finalizing the case file for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP). Harris is expected to be arraigned in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court early next week.

Primary Charge: Murder (in connection with Xavier Fraser).

Murder (in connection with Xavier Fraser). Secondary Charges: Armed Robbery, Attempted Murder (related to the 19-year-old victim), and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm and Ammunition.

A Community Relieved

The death of Xavier Fraser sent shockwaves through the Sophia community, where he was known as a hardworking young man. For the family of the deceased, this arrest marks the first step toward a long-awaited day in court.

“The safety of our citizens is paramount. Using our Smart City technology, we are closing the net on those who think they can commit violent acts and remain in the shadows.” — Law Enforcement Source

Like this: Like Loading...