WALTON-DESIR, BESS, AND LONDON JOIN FORCES AHEAD OF ELECTIONS

Georgetown, Guyana – July 1, 2025

In what they described as a defining moment for Guyana’s political landscape, the leaders of three emerging political organisations officially signed an accord this morning to form a new coalition: The Forward Guyana Movement.

The coalition brings together Forward Guyana, The People’s Movement, and the Vigilant Political Action Committee (V-PAC) under one banner, with a pledge to put “service before status” and give the public a real alternative to what they describe as a broken political system.

Amanza Walton-Desir, Derwain Bess, and Nigel London—the leaders of the three parties—shared the stage in a joint ceremony where they unveiled the coalition’s symbol: a steering wheel embedded with the map of Guyana and the individual logos of each founding group. The message, they said, is clear: it’s time to chart a new direction.

London, founder of The People’s Movement, said the partnership is about more than shared political interest—it’s about restoring trust between the public and those elected to serve.

“For too long, the people of this country have been spectators in a game played by the powerful. We want to change that,” he said. “Today I’m proud to stand shoulder to shoulder with people of courage and principle. Not because we agree on everything, but because we agree on the one thing that truly matters—Guyana deserves better.”

Derwain Bess of V-PAC brought a personal touch to the event, reflecting on his own struggles and how they have shaped his commitment to people-centered politics.

“Guyana needs this,” Bess said. “A movement that’s open, that listens. A movement that says to every citizen—from Berbice to Bartica, from Linden to Lethem, even those watching from the diaspora—you matter. You have ideas, and we will listen.”

Amanza Walton-Desir, a former MP with the APNU+AFC coalition and founder of the recently launched Forward Guyana party, emphasized that this new coalition represents a shift away from fear-based leadership.

“This isn’t just about joining forces. It’s about changing the very system itself,” she said. “We’re not here to play politics as usual. We’re here to lead with integrity, not ego. This is not just a political alliance—it’s a people’s movement. And we believe the future of Guyana should not be held hostage by the politics of the past.”

The Forward Guyana Movement says it is committed to core principles of unity in diversity, equity, inclusion, institutional reform, and good governance. The coalition has announced plans to launch its campaign and unveil a full manifesto in the coming weeks.

The group is also open to other parties joining the coalition, with leaders noting that the invitation remains open to anyone serious about building a better Guyana.

As the country heads into another election season, the Forward Guyana Movement is betting that a united front—grounded in service and inclusivity—can shift the national conversation and attract voters seeking change.

Like this: Like Loading...