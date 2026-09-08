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US Deportees Arrive in Guyana, Government Insists No Criminals Accepted

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
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By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News |

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — The first cohort of foreign nationals expelled from the United States under a controversial bilateral migration arrangement has arrived in Guyana.

The group, consisting of Cuban and Afghan nationals, arrived on Friday following removals executed under the Trump administration’s expanding third-country deportation policy.

The relocation has sparked immediate public debate across Guyana, especially after the United States Department of State elevated its travel advisory for Guyana to Level 3: “Reconsider Travel” due to violent crime and local law enforcement response constraints.

In response to national security concerns, the Government of Guyana maintains that it is not admitting criminals, emphasizing that the arrangement is strictly limited to vetted, non-criminal individuals.

Key Pillars of the Bilateral Relocation Framework

Guyana is now among more than 30 nations worldwide—including Caribbean Community (CARICOM) neighbors such as Belize, St. Kitts & Nevis, and St. Lucia—that have finalized agreements with the Trump administration to receive non-citizen deportees removed from the United States.

  • Strict Non-Criminal Requirement: Authorities reiterated that every individual proposed for relocation is screened and vetted, with Guyana holding complete sovereign veto power to reject anyone deemed a security risk.
  • Voluntary Relocation: Relocated individuals consented to travel to Guyana voluntarily under the International Organization for Migration’s (IOM) Assisted Voluntary Return Programme.
  • Temporary Status: The arrangement does not grant permanent residency or citizenship. The cohort will remain temporarily while their immigration status is processed, after which they will either repatriate to their countries of origin or relocate to an alternative destination of their choice.
  • Zero Financial Liability for Guyana: The United States Government is bearing 100% of the financial and logistical costs associated with the relocation. The IOM is directly managing reception, housing, subsistence, legal access, and social integration services.

Distinguishing from Past Involuntary Deportations

Local authorities pointed out that this mechanism functions under entirely different operational standards than ordinary deportations of Guyanese citizens:

  • April Involuntary Removals: In April, twelve Guyanese citizens were deported from the United States, two of whom were immediately taken into police custody upon arrival in Guyana in connection with pending murder and domestic violence investigations.
  • Non-Citizen Third-Country Policy: Officials stressed that the foreign nationals arriving under this new agreement have no criminal records and are entering under strict international humanitarian and human rights safeguards.

The Government reaffirmed that the programme is being carried out in strict accordance with Guyanese immigration law and international conventions.

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