URGENT RESTORATION WORKS NEEDS AT PARADISE CENTER GROUND AHEAD OF SCHOOL SPORTS – BUXTON/FOULIS NDC CHAIRMAN

The Chairman of the Buxton/Foulis Neighborhood Democratic Council has called for urgent rehabilitation of the Paradise playfield, citing a lack of funds. Restoration is needed ahead of upcoming school sports. Dacia Richards has more on this appeal.
