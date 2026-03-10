THREE REMANDED AFTER $1.5M ARMED ROBBERY AT BERBICE SUPERMARKET

HGP Nightly News – Three suspects appeared before the courts with being charged in connection with an armed robbery that netted $1.5 million from a Rose Hall Town supermarket last month.

Sherlon McBean, 20, a construction worker of Nurney Village; Samantha Thomas, 34, unemployed of the Bangladesh Squatting Area, Port Mourant; and Steve Anthony Tsoi, 21, a construction worker of Alness Village, appeared before Magistrate Michelle Mathias at the New Amsterdam Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

They face a joint charge of robbery under arms against Gurudat Sudhai, a 58-year-old businessman and owner of G. Sudhai Supermarket in Rose Hall Town. The robbery occurred on February 28.

The charge was read to the trio, but as the offence is indictable, they were not required to enter a plea. Magistrate Mathias ordered them remanded to prison.

The matter has been adjourned to March 30, 2026.

