Sunday, January 25, 2026
Crime

SUSPECTED HUMAN REMAINS FOUND BELIEVED TO BE THOSE OF WANTED MAN JAMAL “ SKINNY” BOURNE

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News |

Police have confirmed that suspected human remains, firearms, ammunition, and imitation weapons were recovered during a targeted operation in Linden, as investigations continue into the death of wanted man Jamal Bourne, also known as “Skinny.”

The confirmation follows initial reports by HGP Nightly News and comes after an extensive police operation conducted on Wednesday, January 21, 2026, between 10:30 hrs and 15:00 hrs at the Three Miles Rock Housing Scheme in Linden.

According to the Guyana Police Force, ranks from the Criminal Investigations Department, supported by K9 units, carried out coordinated searches in the area after a video circulating on social media raised serious concerns.

During the operation, investigators examined a burnt-out location where suspected human remains were discovered. The remains reportedly included ashes and fragments of bone. These items were secured and will undergo forensic testing to determine their origin and confirm identity.

Further searches at a nearby wooden structure led to the recovery of a suspected pistol with an empty magazine, three shotgun cartridges, a suspected 9mm shell, knives, clothing, and several other items of evidential value. Police also discovered three imitation rifles concealed in nearby vegetation.

All recovered items have been lodged as evidence. The suspected human remains are expected to be examined by a government pathologist as part of the ongoing forensic analysis.

Police have also confirmed that six individuals previously arrested in connection with the investigation remain in custody and continue to assist with inquiries.

Bourne attracted national attention days earlier after appearing in a live-streamed video alongside another individual. In the footage, both men were seen openly displaying cutlasses, knives, and what appeared to be high-powered rifles, while issuing threats toward individuals described as enemies.

During the broadcast, Bourne was also observed playing Russian roulette with a firearm. Moments later, a loud gunshot was heard, and Bourne collapsed on camera. The livestream ended abruptly shortly thereafter.

Investigations into the circumstances surrounding Bourne’s death remain ongoing.

Hgp Nightly News Staff
