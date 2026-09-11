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Stronger Action Needed To Eradicate Child Sexual Abuse, Rape – Minister Persaud

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
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By Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News |

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — Minister of Human Services and Social Security Dr. Vindhya Persaud has issued a call for greater institutional accountability, accelerated forensic timelines, and closer inter-agency collaboration across the state apparatus tasked with prosecuting child sexual abuse and rape cases.

Delivering the keynote address at the opening of a high-level Child Sexual Abuse Workshop hosted by the Ministry’s Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Policy Unit (SO&DVPU) at the Guyana Police Force Training Centre, Minister Persaud insisted that procedural bottlenecks and operational weaknesses across law enforcement and the healthcare system must be eliminated to protect young victims.

Fixing the Broken Links: From Evidence Collection to Prosecution

The workshop convened a multi-sectoral cohort of front-line responders, bringing together police investigators, forensic medical practitioners, child protection officers, probation personnel, state prosecutors, private attorneys, and school guidance counsellors.

Minister Persaud confronted persistent administrative hurdles that compromise sexual offence trials, urging practitioners to take collective ownership of every stage of the legal and medical response chain:

  • Uncompromising Standards: The subject minister asserted that high legislative standards are meaningless if operational ranks fail to execute their statutory duties with urgency and forensic precision.
  • National Deployment of Rape Kits: Minister Persaud called for sexual assault forensic evidence (SAFE) kits—commonly termed rape kits—to be permanently stocked and immediately accessible across all ten administrative regions, ending regional disparities in forensic collection.
  • Medical Training & Prompt Documentation: The minister urged expanded forensic training for regional medical officers to conduct post-assault examinations, emphasizing that medical case reports must be completed clearly, thoroughly, and submitted without bureaucratic delay.

“Child sexual abuse is a crime. It has always been a crime,” Minister Persaud declared. “We have to fix the weak links in the chain. And I say it unapologetically because we cannot be good unless everybody is doing their job to the best of their abilities. There should be no delay in dealing with child matters when it relates to abuse. None.”

Statistical Trends: 2025 Spike vs. Mid-2026 Downturn

Disclosing official ministry data, Minister Persaud outlined recent reporting trends across the judicial and child welfare pipeline:

  • 2025 Case Tallies: National authorities recorded a total of 209 rape cases over the course of 2025.
  • Mid-2026 Reduction: Between January and June 2026, 85 cases were formally recorded, reflecting an incremental downward trend compared to the corresponding period in 2025.
  • Sustaining Momentum: Despite the numerical reduction, Minister Persaud cautioned that statistics must not inspire complacency, warning that without a proactive multi-agency approach, cases will rise or remain hidden in vulnerable rural and hinterland communities.

“We can have the best legislation and the best policy, but if we do not have that collective, collaborative, robust approach to cases of child sexual abuse, we will continue to see the numbers climb,” she warned.

Reinforcing Protective Safety Infrastructure

Minister Persaud reminded stakeholders of the centralized institutional mechanisms established by the state to support survivors and facilitate swift reporting:

  • Hope and Justice Centres: One-stop civic facilities designed to co-locate police, medical, legal, and psychosocial services under a single roof, preventing survivors from being subjected to multiple traumatizing interviews.
  • Child Advocacy Centres: Dedicated, child-friendly forensic interview and assessment spaces now operational across all ten administrative regions.
  • Toll-Free Emergency Infrastructure: The national 24-hour 914 hotline alongside the iMatter mobile application, providing immediate emergency intervention, emergency sheltering, and confidential victim advocacy.

Minister Persaud concluded by challenging participants to use the training sessions to identify procedural gaps, eliminate institutional friction between police stations and regional hospitals, and deliver a justice system where child survivors can step forward with complete confidence.

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