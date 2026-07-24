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SEARCH EXPANDS ACROSS 2,100 SQUARE KILOMETRES AFTER MV BARIMA TRAGEDY

By HGPTV
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HGP Nightly News – Search teams are now sweeping approximately 2,100 square kilometres of sea and coastline following the MV Barima tragedy, as the number of bodies recovered rises to 72.

The expanded operation stretches towards Waini Point and involves 22 assets, 19 maritime vessels and three aircraft, Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips said on Thursday evening.

Government agencies, regional and international partners, Opposition Leader Azruddin Mohamed, local fishermen and private boat owners remain involved in the effort.

Aircraft are conducting aerial sweeps while vessels carry out surface searches and shoreline patrols. Technical crews are also preparing to reposition the submerged ferry, a delicate operation expected to provide safer access to deeper sections of the wreck and surrounding waters.

Tugs and Coast Guard assets have been stationed near the site ahead of that exercise.

“While search and recovery operations remain ongoing, technical teams continue to work on repositioning the MV Barima as part of the broader recovery effort,” Phillips said.

Two bodies were recovered on Thursday, raising the confirmed total to 72. Of those victims, 65 had been positively identified by their families.

The official toll stood at 65 during a government briefing at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, July 22. Five additional recoveries later that day brought the figure to 70 before Thursday’s operation located two more victims.

The Guyana Police Force is providing tactical and investigative support through specialised ranks from its Marine Section, Tactical Services Unit, Criminal Investigation Department and regional divisions in regions One and Two.

Personnel have been deployed several miles offshore to search the water’s surface, patrol sections of the coastline and assist near the wreck.

Local fishermen and private operators have also continued working alongside the official teams. Mohamed and members of his group have contributed vessels, fuel and personnel to the recovery operation.

Authorities have imposed restrictions on the unauthorised use of private drones within the search zone. Phillips warned that uncoordinated drones could endanger aircraft flying at low altitudes and disrupt aerial searches.

Anyone seeking to provide aerial assistance must first coordinate with the relevant authorities.

Bodies recovered from the sea have been transported through Charity and Parika for identification and further arrangements.

The government has pledged to maintain the operation as teams work to account for everyone believed to have travelled aboard the ferry.

That effort remains complicated by the failure of the original passenger manifest to record all those on board. Authorities have been relying on accounts from survivors and relatives to reconstruct the actual passenger list.

As the search area widens and crews prepare to reposition the wreck, dozens of families have received devastating confirmation of their losses. Others are still waiting for answers.

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