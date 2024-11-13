Wednesday, November 13, 2024
PRESIDENT’S RECENT OUTBURST IS A “BACKLASH OF GIVING FAVORITES, FRIENDS AND FAMILY CONTRACTS – PATTERSON

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
In response to ongoing concerns about delays in government infrastructure projects, Opposition Member of Parliament and former Minister of Public Infrastructure, David Patterson, has criticized the current administration for what he describes as disorganization and conflicts of interest. Patterson’s comments highlight a “told you so” sentiment regarding the inefficiencies and management issues plaguing these projects. Kerese Gonsalves has more details on Patterson’s remarks and the broader implications for government accountability.

Hgp Nightly News Staff
