Wednesday, November 13, 2024
“I DON’T WANT NO BLUFFING BECAUSE I’M TELLING YOU, YOU WILL FEEL THE PAIN IF YOU LIE TO ME”, PRESIDENT ALI TO DELINQUENT CONTRACTORS

President Irfaan Ali issued a stern warning on Tuesday to contractors and government officials responsible for infrastructure projects, emphasizing that severe penalties will be enforced for non-compliance and delays in meeting deadlines. This move is part of a broader effort to ensure accountability and efficiency in public works. Kerese Gonsalves provides further insights into the president’s directives and the potential consequences for those failing to adhere to project timelines.

