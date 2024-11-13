“I DON’T WANT NO BLUFFING BECAUSE I’M TELLING YOU, YOU WILL FEEL THE PAIN IF YOU LIE TO ME”, PRESIDENT ALI TO DELINQUENT CONTRACTORS

President Irfaan Ali issued a stern warning on Tuesday to contractors and government officials responsible for infrastructure projects, emphasizing that severe penalties will be enforced for non-compliance and delays in meeting deadlines. This move is part of a broader effort to ensure accountability and efficiency in public works. Kerese Gonsalves provides further insights into the president’s directives and the potential consequences for those failing to adhere to project timelines.
Most Popular
Recent Comments
POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP on
POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP on
OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT on