NO DISCUSSIONS ON GUYANA ACCEPTING UNDOCUMENTED MIGRANTS BEING DEPORTED FROM THE US – PRESIDENT ALI

Trump Administration & Guyana: Immigration Clarifications:

President Irfaan Ali has dismissed reports that Guyana was named as a possible destination for undocumented migrants under the Trump Administration’s mass deportation plan. He clarified that discussions only centered around flights and the movement of persons, with no agreement to accept deported migrants.

The statement follows concerns over Guyana’s role in regional migration policies and the potential impact on national security and resources.

Sherwin Belgrave has more on this development.

