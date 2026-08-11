HomeArticlesPOLICE CORPORAL TO FACE AUGUST 17 TRIAL OVER SCHOOLBOY’S ROAD DEATH
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POLICE CORPORAL TO FACE AUGUST 17 TRIAL OVER SCHOOLBOY’S ROAD DEATH

By HGPTV
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HGP Nightly News – Police Corporal Yonelle Cumberbatch will go on trial on August 17 over the death of 15-year-old Annandale Secondary School student Navindra Mahes, who was struck while crossing the Success Public Road.

Cumberbatch, 35, appeared before the Sparendaam Magistrates’ Court, where the trial date was fixed. She has pleaded not guilty to causing death by dangerous driving.

The charge alleges that Cumberbatch was driving motorcar PAB 214 along Success Public Road, East Coast Demerara, on October 30, 2025, when she drove dangerously and struck Mahes at a pedestrian crossing.

The teenager reportedly suffered head injuries and a fractured right leg. He was transported to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation but died while receiving treatment at approximately 9:56 a.m.

Cumberbatch was previously granted G$500,000 bail. As part of her bail conditions, she must report to the police on the first Monday of every month and surrender her passport to the court.

The allegations against Cumberbatch remain unproven, and she is presumed innocent unless convicted by the court.

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