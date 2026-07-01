For Murder of Cuban National After Confessing to Brutal Enmore Backdam Shooting

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News|

VIGILANCE, EAST COAST DEMERARA — In a chilling development that has sent shockwaves through the law enforcement fraternity and the local expatriate community, a 20-year-old Police Constable has been stripped of his uniform and remanded to prison for the cold-blooded execution of a young Cuban national.

The accused rank, Randy Thomas, appeared on Monday before Magistrate Fabayo Azore at the Vigilance Magistrate’s Court, where the capital charge of murder was formally read to him. Because the offense is indictable, Thomas was not required to enter a plea to the charge. He was systematically remanded to the Camp Street Prison until July 21, 2026, pending the submission of further forensic evidence.

The criminal charge stems from the brutal slaying of 26-year-old Dailen Paneque Gomez, a Cuban citizen who resided at Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara, and was employed as an auxiliary staff member at the Mon Repos Health Centre.

Gomez was last seen alive on the morning of June 18, 2025, when she left her apartment headed for her usual shift at the clinic. When she failed to return home that evening, her frantic relatives immediately raised an alarm with the authorities, triggering an intensive missing person probe.

The desperate search concluded with a grim discovery on June 24, when local cattle farmers stumbled upon Gomez’s heavily decomposed body concealed deep within a dense, marshy tract of bushes at the Enmore Backdam.

Case Timeline & Forensic Disclosures

June 18: Dailen Paneque Gomez vanishes while commuting to the Mon Repos Health Centre.

Dailen Paneque Gomez vanishes while commuting to the Mon Repos Health Centre. June 24: Her decomposed body is discovered by civilians in the swamped terrain of Enmore Backdam.

Her decomposed body is discovered by civilians in the swamped terrain of Enmore Backdam. June 26: Under intense interrogation by Major Crimes Unit detectives, Constable Randy Thomas breaks his alibis and renders a detailed cautionary confession.

Under intense interrogation by Major Crimes Unit detectives, Constable Randy Thomas breaks his alibis and renders a detailed cautionary confession. June 29: Thomas is officially arraigned at the Vigilance Magistrate’s Court and remanded to state prison.

According to stunning investigative details revealed by detectives, the young policeman cracked under intense interrogation and provided a detailed, step-by-step confession of the premeditated execution.

Thomas admitted to investigators that prior to picking up the victim, he drove to his home village of Mahaica, where he purchased a length of heavy rope from a local Chinese supermarket. He then collected Gomez in his private motor car under false pretenses and drove her miles into the isolated sugarcane access trails of the Enmore Backdam.

Thomas claimed to detectives that while parked in the backdam, an intense personal misunderstanding erupted between the two, alleging that Gomez became physically aggressive and assaulted him inside the vehicle.

In response, the Constable pulled an unlicensed firearm that he had been secretly harboring. In a calculated move to muffle the auditory blast of the weapon, Thomas told shocked detectives that he placed a plush teddy bear firmly against the young woman’s head before pulling the trigger, killing her instantly.

He then dragged her blood-soaked body out of the passenger seat, hauling it several yards into the thick brushwood where he abandoned it before fleeing the scene.

The Office of Professional Responsibility and the Major Crimes Unit are currently expanding their inquiries to trace the origin of the illegal firearm used in the execution, as well as examining any underlying predatory dynamics connecting the active law enforcement officer to the vulnerable migrant worker. As the case stands adjourned until late July, the Cuban diplomatic mission in Georgetown has expressed its deep condolences to the bereaved family, while watching closely to ensure absolute transparency as the state prosecutes one of its own ranks for a heinous act of gender-based violence.