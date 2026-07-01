Local Gov’t Ministry Delivers On Promise To Reconnect La Grange & Bagotville Communities

By Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News|

WEST BANK DEMERARA, GUYANA , In a direct fulfillment of a community development pledge, the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development has successfully reconnected the sister villages of La Grange and Bagotville. Minister Priya Manickchand returned to the West Bank of Demerara on Monday to officially commission a newly constructed pedestrian bridge, bringing an immediate end to months of severe transit disruption for hundreds of grassroots residents and school-age children.

The newly deployed light-transit structure links Unity Street in La Grange directly to Inner Bagotville. The simple yet highly impactful commissioning ceremony was attended by the Regional Executive Officer (REO) for Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara), Surendra Khayyam, alongside the Regional Engineer who spearheaded the project’s fast-tracked execution.

“Once I am in a position to help fix this bridge, your bridge will be fixed,” Minister Manickchand noted, recounting a promise she made to a local resident named Jackie during an intense community walkabout in the area last year.

At that time, residents had explained that the old infrastructure had fallen into structural decay, effectively cutting off the two tight-knit neighborhoods and forcing everyday commuters, market vendors, and elderly citizens to take long, costly detours to access basic transportation, regional health facilities, and local schools.

Engineering and Spatial Profile: Unity Street Infrastructure Link

Physical Framework: A specialized, light-transit timber and composite steel pedestrian crossing designed for long-term climate resilience.

A specialized, light-transit timber and composite steel pedestrian crossing designed for long-term climate resilience. Dimensional Metrics: Spans 63 feet in structural length and features an optimized 4-foot clearing width to facilitate safe, bilateral pedestrian flow and small cart logistics.

Spans and features an optimized to facilitate safe, bilateral pedestrian flow and small cart logistics. Primary Impact Zones: Reestablishes a direct spatial corridor between the deep residential folds of Unity Street (La Grange), Inner Bagotville, and connecting tracks leading into Canal Number One.

“This is literally a bridge from Bagotville to La Grange, and from La Grange to Bagotville, so that our people can continue to be good neighbors and seamlessly enjoy the services of each other,” Minister Manickchand stated, emphasizing the social impact of the infrastructure. “Together, that is exactly what we can accomplish: we can build bridges, we can build community infrastructure, we can make people’s daily lives better, and we can meaningfully connect communities.”

For local residents on the ground, the rapid engineering turnaround has solved an urgent safety and economic issue. The swift execution of the link aligns with the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development’s current 2026 mandate to aggressively upgrade decentralized neighborhood pathways—ensuring essential state infrastructure and basic market access are delivered directly to the doorsteps of everyday citizens.