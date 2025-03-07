Friday, March 7, 2025
HomeNewsPM GONSALVES PREDICTS TENSIONS WILL REMAIN BETWEEN GUYANA & VENEZUELA, GUYANA SEEKS...
NewsPolitics

PM GONSALVES PREDICTS TENSIONS WILL REMAIN BETWEEN GUYANA & VENEZUELA, GUYANA SEEKS ICJ’S ACTION TO BLOCK PLANNED ELECTIONS FOR ESSEQUIBO

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
17

Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, has confirmed that tensions between Guyana and Venezuela have eased following the recent incursion by a Venezuelan military vessel into Guyanese waters last Saturday.

However, Gonsalves predicts that tensions will persist between the two nations even after the International Court of Justice (ICJ) delivers its ruling on the border controversy. He emphasized the need for continued diplomatic efforts to prevent further escalation.

Get the full details in Tiana Cole’s report

Previous article
$26 MILLION SEIZED IN GOLD SMUGGLING ATTEMPT, BRAZILIAN NATIONALS ARRESTED
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

GUYANESE MUST VALUE THEIR CULTURE AND MUST PROUDLY REPRESENT IT –...

MAY 11 IS ELECTIONS DAY