PM GONSALVES PREDICTS TENSIONS WILL REMAIN BETWEEN GUYANA & VENEZUELA, GUYANA SEEKS ICJ’S ACTION TO BLOCK PLANNED ELECTIONS FOR ESSEQUIBO

Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, has confirmed that tensions between Guyana and Venezuela have eased following the recent incursion by a Venezuelan military vessel into Guyanese waters last Saturday.

However, Gonsalves predicts that tensions will persist between the two nations even after the International Court of Justice (ICJ) delivers its ruling on the border controversy. He emphasized the need for continued diplomatic efforts to prevent further escalation.

Get the full details in Tiana Cole’s report

Like this: Like Loading...