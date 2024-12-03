Wednesday, December 4, 2024
PATTERSON EXPOSES JAGDEO REGARDING EXIMBANK LOAN APPROVAL

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
In this developing story, Antonio Dey reports that Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo appears to be facing mounting questions regarding the loan from the US Export-Import (EXIM) Bank for the Gas-to-Energy Project. Critics suggest that the Vice President’s recent statements have raised more concerns than clarity, prompting speculation about the terms and transparency of the agreement.

Antonio Dey provides further insights into the ongoing debate and the potential implications for the project and public perception.

Hgp Nightly News Staff
