Own Your Strength (Oys) Organisation Held Medical Outreach In Mocha As Part Of Elderly Month Observances

‘Delivering Dignified Care’

By Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News |

MOCHA ARCADIA, EAST BANK DEMERARA — In observance of national Elderly Month celebrations across Guyana, the U.S.-based humanitarian body Own Your Strength (OYS) Organisation conducted a comprehensive medical and educational outreach initiative in Mocha on Sunday, delivering free diagnostic screening, hygiene care, and essential health supplies to elderly residents and vulnerable families.

The initiative, led by OYS founder Dr. Dawn Ramsay, a Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP), brought together local and overseas-based medical practitioners to provide equitable, decentralized healthcare directly to underserved community corridors.

Despite being mobilized on short notice, the volunteer clinical team attended to approximately 100 residents, providing chronic disease monitoring—including blood pressure and blood glucose checks—alongside medical vouchers and personal hygiene packages.

Targeted Care for Seniors During Elderly Month

Dr. Ramsay emphasized that Sunday’s intervention was tailored to address the physical and emotional vulnerabilities of seniors during national Elderly Month:

Vital Signs and Chronic Disease Screening: Medical teams conducted targeted screenings for hypertension and type-2 diabetes, assisting elderly attendees with prescription evaluations and medication guidance.

Medical teams conducted targeted screenings for hypertension and type-2 diabetes, assisting elderly attendees with prescription evaluations and medication guidance. Diagnostic and Voucher Distribution: Alongside point-of-care testing, the team issued medical vouchers to help seniors access specialized clinical care and pharmaceutical refills.

Alongside point-of-care testing, the team issued medical vouchers to help seniors access specialized clinical care and pharmaceutical refills. Rapid Deployment: Despite logistical time constraints, Dr. Ramsay noted that the volunteer corps prioritized community mobilization to ensure senior citizens did not miss out on vital preventative care.

“We were called on very short notice, but we were able to show up… to deliver the care today,” Dr. Ramsay stated during the outreach.

Holistic Wellness: Hygiene Kits and Follow-Up Care

Beyond clinical diagnostics, the OYS mission incorporated social wellness and material relief into its primary care framework:

Hygiene Packages: Volunteers assembled and distributed personal care and sanitary hampers to elderly participants and homebound community members.

Volunteers assembled and distributed personal care and sanitary hampers to elderly participants and homebound community members. Commitment to Return: Dr. Ramsay assured residents that Sunday’s clinic was not an isolated gesture, committing to a follow-up visit to Mocha that will encompass medical, educational, and spiritual support.

“We were also able to give out hygiene care, we did some… packages for the community members in Mocha,” Dr. Ramsay noted.

Reflecting on the mission’s impact, Dr. Ramsay commended the dedication of both local and international volunteers, as well as governmental collaborators, who facilitated the outreach:

“We were able to offer services to approximately 100 members of the community… [providing] love and care for the community in a short space of time.”

Community Welcomes Timely Intervention

Mocha businessman and resident Mark Hodge lauded the medical team for their swift mobilization and selfless dedication to the community’s senior population:

Community Gratitude: Hodge expressed appreciation on behalf of the village, noting that bringing doctors, nurses, and free testing directly into the neighborhood saves vulnerable seniors from costly and physically taxing travel to distant health centers.

Hodge expressed appreciation on behalf of the village, noting that bringing doctors, nurses, and free testing directly into the neighborhood saves vulnerable seniors from costly and physically taxing travel to distant health centers. Dedication Under Pressure: He observed that the medical team’s willingness to mount a fully staffed clinic on short notice demonstrated genuine love and commitment to humanitarian work.

“We are happy as a community to accommodate them, we want to thank them for being here,” Hodge stated.

The Own Your Strength Organisation plans to continue its humanitarian tour across other administrative regions throughout Elderly Month, expanding its mission of providing dignified, compassionate, and accessible healthcare to underserved communities across Guyana.