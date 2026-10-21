GCCI Kicks Off National Small Business Week 2026, Seeks To Bridge The Gap Between Micro-Medium And Small Businesses

‘Small Businesses, Big Opportunities’: GCCI Launches National Small Business Week to Bridge the Micro-to-Medium Enterprise Gap

By Shenecka Paul | HGP Nightly News |

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — In an effort to scale local entrepreneurship and connect small operators with critical financing and institutional technical support, the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) on Tuesday officially kicked off National Small Business Week (NSBW) 2026.

Convened under the theme “Small Businesses, Big Opportunities,” the week-long initiative—first introduced in 2022—is organized in partnership with principal sponsor Brava (formerly BRAVO), alongside corporate and financial stakeholders.

The program aims to bridge the operational divide separating micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) from larger value chains, culminating in a public commercial exhibition over the weekend designed to feature up to 100 local exhibitors.

Delivering the keynote address, GCCI President Kathy Smith noted that while Guyanese entrepreneurs demonstrate strong product ideas and commercial ambition, systemic hurdles—including access to capital, corporate governance deficits, and procurement barriers—frequently stunt their development.

Connecting Founders with Institutional Anchors

President Smith emphasized that National Small Business Week is tailored to offer practical solutions rather than abstract encouragement:

Targeting Structural Deficits: Smith underscored that viable business concepts often stall due to cash flow constraints, complex compliance hurdles, and limited marketing reach.

Smith underscored that viable business concepts often stall due to cash flow constraints, complex compliance hurdles, and limited marketing reach. Direct Institutional Linkages: The Chamber’s primary strategy throughout the week is connecting founders directly with regulatory agencies, commercial banks, and technical bodies that provide statutory guidance, financial structuring, and compliance certifications.

“Many entrepreneurs have good services and products, and business ideas; they often face challenges,” Smith stated. “We want to address some of these challenges by connecting entrepreneurs with institutions that can provide practical guidance and support.”

Corporate Backing: ‘Build Connections and Take Away Ideas’

Reaffirming the private sector’s role in accelerating grassroots business growth, Jamal, representing principal sponsor Brava, urged the cohort of participating business owners to take full advantage of the resources, networks, and technical clinics made available throughout the week:

“And we as Brava will continue to anchor our support through this initiative. To the entrepreneurs here today, make the most of this week. Ask questions, definitely build connections, and take away ideas,” he urged attendees.

Directly following the formal launch ceremony, the GCCI hosted a high-level networking mixer, allowing first-time entrepreneurs, seasoned founders, and corporate executives to establish commercial partnerships and explore supplier relationships.

Voices of Experience: Capacity Building and First-Time Ambition

The 2026 iteration brings together a diverse mix of returning entrepreneurs who scaled their operations following earlier editions, alongside emerging startups entering the Chamber’s ecosystem for the first time:

The Returning Founder: Returning participant Bonidi Ashai , founder and operator of a local digital marketing agency, testified to the tangible operational growth his firm secured after participating in the program’s earlier capacity-building modules.

Returning participant , founder and operator of a local digital marketing agency, testified to the tangible operational growth his firm secured after participating in the program’s earlier capacity-building modules. The First-Time Operator: First-time participant Devina Persaud, proprietor of DCL Transportation and Rental Services, shared her enthusiasm about accessing a structured platform to elevate brand visibility and operational scale.

“It has made me get to a place of increasing one’s capacity,” participants highlighted regarding the impact of previous sessions.

“For my first entry this year, I’m overwhelmed to be a part of this tremendous opportunity,” Persaud noted, looking ahead to marketing her fleet services directly to corporate and consumer clients.

Comprehensive Training Pipeline and Weekend Expo

Throughout the week, registered entrepreneurs will participate in specialized training workshops facilitated by state and private agencies:

Operational & Financial Modules: Specialized clinics led by the Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry (GBTI) , the Small Business Bureau (SBB) , and the Guyana Marketing Corporation (GMC) focusing on access to finance, cash-flow discipline, pricing methodologies, and digital readiness.

Specialized clinics led by the , the , and the focusing on access to finance, cash-flow discipline, pricing methodologies, and digital readiness. Quality & Standards Certification: The Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) will lead dedicated sessions on product packaging, quality control, and national standard certifications.

The will lead dedicated sessions on product packaging, quality control, and national standard certifications. Two-Day Public Expo (October 24–25): The week will culminate in a public exhibition set for Saturday, October 24, and Sunday, October 25, 2026, offering exhibitors a high-traffic venue to market products, secure supplier agreements, and engage the shopping public.

The Chamber is urging entrepreneurs and the wider public to support locally owned enterprises, framing MSME development as a vital pillar in building an inclusive and diversified domestic economy.