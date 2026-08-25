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Opposition Leader Launches Hero Initiative To Support M.V. Barima Tragedy Victims And Families

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
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By Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — Guyana’s main parliamentary opposition party, We Invest in Nationhood (WIN), has launched the Humanitarian Emergency Relief Operation (HERO) to provide structured financial aid, pro bono legal representation, and social support to survivors and bereaved families of the M.V. Barima maritime disaster.

Announced by Opposition Leader Azruddin Mohamed, the initiative calls for an immediate interim compensation payout of $5 million to each surviving passenger and the families of every deceased victim, alongside direct material assistance ahead of the September school term.

$5 Million Interim Payout and Education Relief

Addressing victims and community advocates, Mohamed outlined HERO’s multi-tiered relief framework, funded through combined contributions from civil society, corporate donors, and the Guyanese diaspora:

  • Interim Financial Relief: WIN proposes an immediate $5 million interim payout per family and surviving victim to alleviate acute financial distress caused by the loss of primary breadwinners and personal property.
  • Back-to-School & Care Packages: Distributing targeted educational support packages for school-aged children orphaned or affected by the tragedy ahead of the new school term, paired with household care packages and trauma counseling.
  • Renewed Demand to Salvage Vessel: Mohamed reiterated demands for the state to expedite operations to float and recover the sunken vessel to allow families dignified burials and forensic closure.

“We must ensure that you are handsomely compensated,” Opposition Leader Azruddin Mohamed declared. “For the families of the deceased, we are calling once again on the government to float the boat. It will not happen like the Mahdia fire where persons were forced to sign away their rights for five million dollars. With the amount of resources this country is producing, our citizens deserve proper care.”

Pro Bono Legal Panel Mobilized to Protect Victim Rights

To safeguard families from signing restrictive state liability waivers, a dedicated panel of prominent Guyanese attorneys has volunteered to provide free legal representation to victims:

  • Legal Team Members: The pro bono defense panel includes Senior Counsel and Attorneys-at-Law Roysdale Forde, SC, Christopher Ram, Siand Dhurjohn, Eusi Anderson, and Damien Da Silva.
  • Guarding Legal Entitlements: Attorney-at-Law Christopher Ram criticized the state’s handling of public sector liability, arguing that private operators would face severe statutory enforcement under similar circumstances.
  • Advice on State Aid: Ram urged victims to accept state humanitarian funds while strictly refusing to sign indemnity clauses or nondisclosure agreements without independent legal review.

“If they give you money, take the money, but sign nothing. Do not give up your legal rights,” Attorney-at-Law Christopher Ram advised families. “If a document is placed before you, ensure independent counsel reviews that paper before you sign.”

Multi-Stakeholder Humanitarian Appeal

WIN General Secretary Odessa Primus appealed to political parties, non-governmental organizations, religious bodies, and civic groups to rally behind the HERO initiative, emphasizing that disaster relief must transcend political lines to focus on long-term rehabilitation for Region One families.

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