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“Edghill Must Go,” Failed Wharf Delayed New Ferry Entry – Duncan

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
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By Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News|

PORT KAITUMA, REGION ONE — Opposition Member of Parliament Sherod Duncan has renewed demands for the resignation of Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill, following an on-site inspection of the $1.4 billion Port Kaituma Stelling project, which he described as a collapsed, multi-year failure that is “effectively at a standstill.”

Duncan contended that chronic engineering blunders and project delays directly prevented the modern M.V. Ma Lisha from docking at Port Kaituma, forcing continued reliance on the ill-fated, 80-year-old M.V. Barima, which tragically capsized on July 18, 2026, claiming more than 70 lives.

Three Years of Delays and Structural Standstill

Originally pegged at $1.4 billion (GYD) with an initial completion deadline of late 2023, the wharf project was designed by consultant firm CEMCO Inc. (Caribbean Engineering & Management Consultants) and contracted to International Import and Supplies.

According to Duncan, site observations and local reports confirm that active construction has been abandoned for over a year:

  • Repeatedly Missed Deadlines: Project completion targets continuously shifted from late 2023 to April 2024, then to the third quarter of 2024, before stalling completely into late 2026.
  • Persistent Engineering Defects: Duncan highlighted recurring technical questions regarding the suitability of the Log Pond site, flawed geotechnical surveys, inadequate pile depths, soil displacement, and retaining-wall structural design failures.
  • Standstill on the Ground: Residents and local river transport operators confirmed that no substantive construction or remedial engineering works have taken place on the structure in over twelve months.

“When we are talking about this issue of this failed project at the Port Kaituma Wharf, it spans technical failures, political fallout, and legal accountability,” MP Sherod Duncan declared. “The folks who have been watching this project here in Port Kaituma say that nothing has happened here in over a year.”

Direct Link to the M.V. Barima Maritime Disaster

Duncan argued that the failure to deliver the modern stelling infrastructure is inextricably linked to the maritime disaster in Region One:

  • Preventable Dependence: Had the Ministry of Public Works ensured rigorous supervision, competent engineering, and timely delivery of the stelling, the modern M.V. Ma Lisha would have been fully servicing the North West corridor, retiring the aged M.V. Barima before tragedy struck.
  • Inclusion in the Commission of Inquiry: Duncan demanded that the presidential Commission of Inquiry (CoI) formally investigate the procurement, technical supervision, and execution of the Port Kaituma Stelling to determine whether infrastructure delays directly prolonged passenger vulnerability.

Demands for Transparency and Ministerial Resignation

Calling for full institutional and political accountability, Duncan demanded that the Ministry of Public Works immediately publish all public records associated with the stalled facility:

  1. Complete geotechnical investigation and engineering design reports prepared by CEMCO Inc.
  2. Official site supervision logs and inspection records.
  3. Full accounting of contract variations, public payments disbursed to International Import and Supplies, and projected remedial costs.

Reiterating his demand for executive accountability, Duncan maintained that administrative excuses cannot shield the political directorate:

“Ministerial responsibility must mean something,” Duncan insisted. “Had Minister Juan Edghill ensured proper planning, competent engineering, and timely completion, that dependence could have ended before tragedy struck. Edghill must go.”

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