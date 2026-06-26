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National Insurance Scheme Launches New Payment Methods: Moneygram, MMG, Bill Express, Massy Services

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
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By Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — Marking a historic milestone in public sector modernization, the National Insurance Scheme (NIS), in collaboration with the Ministry of Finance, has officially rolled out a sweeping suite of alternative pension payment methods. The strategic initiative effectively dismantles the decades-old bottleneck that regularly forced senior citizens to endure exhausting, hours-long queues at centralized state offices to access their hard-earned financial entitlements.

The massive network expansion was formally commissioned by Senior Minister within the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh, during an event at Herdmanston Lodge that doubled as the NIS Board of Directors’ landmark 600th statutory meeting since its founding in 1969.

By executing master commercial agreements with top-tier financial service providers and digital wallets, the NIS has instantly scaled its physical payout points from a restrictive baseline of just 77 locations (comprising 14 regional NIS branches and 63 national post offices) to an unprecedented, combined total of 4,779 localized partner nodes countrywide. The newly integrated network disaggregates into:

  • Mobile Money Guyana (MMG): 4,672 authorized agent locations alongside a direct mobile wallet cash-out configuration.
  • Massy’s MoneyGram: 55 established remittance centers.
  • Bill Express: 52 widespread commercial storefronts.

“Our objective is quite simply to improve the ease and convenience with which NIS pensioners can receive their benefits,” Dr. Ashni Singh declared during his keynote address, noting that the deployment capitalizes directly on the country’s rapid digital infrastructure transformation. “We want these 60,000-plus NIS pensioners to be able to receive their pensions in a dignified, convenient, and comfortable manner—no longer waiting for hours in the hot sun just to access services or their entitlements.”

Alongside the expansion of external neighborhood commerce points, a quiet but profound structural migration toward formal banking is already bearing fruit. State records show that the volume of pensioners electing to receive direct electronic deposits into their commercial bank accounts has more than doubled over the last six years, rising from 11,932 recipients in 2020 to a robust 24,415 recipients by June 2026—representing a 105% surge.

However, emphasizing the administration’s core policy of operational inclusivity, Dr. Singh clarified that the new digital and merchant avenues remain entirely voluntary. A significant cohort of 39,052 pensioners continue to express a personal preference for utilizing traditional physical pension books, and the state will maintain all physical branch facilities to seamlessly accommodate those routines.

The systemic digital overhaul coincides with a massive financial and operational rebound for the social security agency. Vetted data released by NIS Board Chairman Ramesh Persaud reveals that the agency has recorded consecutive financial surpluses over the past five consecutive years, fueled by a rapidly widening economic contributor base that mirrors Guyana’s macroeconomic boom. Since 2020, nearly 70,000 new employed contributors have formally registered with the scheme—a 38% workplace increase—while the pool of registered self-employed individuals has surged by 138%, adding 9,000 active earners to the system.

Concurrently, the NIS has successfully optimized its internal claims engine. By migrating from legacy paper-trailing systems to advanced processing frameworks, the agency has completely cleared a chronic pre-2020 backlog of 14,000 pending cases. The system is now actively processing over 22,000 claims monthly, effectively compressing the historic turnaround window from an agonizing three months down to an efficient one-to-two-week delivery timeline.

While hailing the operational turnaround, both Dr. Singh and General Manager Holly Greaves reminded NIS technical staff that they bear an immediate corporate responsibility to aggressively educate senior citizens on the security aspects of the new merchant channels, ensuring every vulnerable beneficiary can safely navigate the decentralized financial ecosystem with complete peace of mind.

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