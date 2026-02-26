NATION MOURNS THE LOSS OF DR. RUPERT ROOPNARINE

A Legacy of Unity and Intellect…………

By Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News |

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — The nation is in a state of profound reflection following the death of Dr. Rupert Roopnarine, a colossal figure in Caribbean intellectual thought and a cornerstone of Guyanese politics. Dr. Roopnarine passed away at the age of 83, leaving behind a legacy that seamlessly bridged the worlds of radical activism, scholarly brilliance, and dedicated public service.

His passing was confirmed by Dr. David Hinds, co-leader of the Working People’s Alliance (WPA), who hailed him as one of the most significant voices of the post-colonial Caribbean experience.

The Architect of Multi-Ethnic Politics

Dr. Roopnarine’s political journey was defined by his unwavering belief that Guyana’s future depended on breaking the cycle of racial polarization.

The WPA Years: Returning to Guyana in 1977, he became a pivotal leader of the Working People’s Alliance alongside Dr. Walter Rodney . He advocated for “multi-ethnic politics,” a vision that sought to unite the working class across traditional racial divides.

Returning to Guyana in 1977, he became a pivotal leader of the alongside . He advocated for “multi-ethnic politics,” a vision that sought to unite the working class across traditional racial divides. Coalition Building: He was a primary architect of A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) . His commitment to coalition governance was rooted in the belief that no single party could effectively govern a plural society like Guyana.

He was a primary architect of . His commitment to coalition governance was rooted in the belief that no single party could effectively govern a plural society like Guyana. Public Service: He served as Minister of Education and later as Minister of the Public Service under the APNU+AFC administration, always pushing for systemic reform and the empowerment of youth through education.

The Intellectual and Artist

Beyond the political platform, Dr. Roopnarine was a scholar of international repute and a lover of the arts.

Academic Contributions: A graduate of Cambridge and Cornell Universities, he served as a lecturer at the University of Guyana . He was widely respected for his analysis of Caribbean literature, particularly his deep study of the poetry of Martin Carter .

A graduate of Cambridge and Cornell Universities, he served as a lecturer at the . He was widely respected for his analysis of Caribbean literature, particularly his deep study of the poetry of . Filmmaking: His creativity extended to the screen; he was a filmmaker whose work explored Caribbean identity and radical thought.

His creativity extended to the screen; he was a filmmaker whose work explored Caribbean identity and radical thought. Award-Winning Author: His book, The Sky’s Wild Noise, a collection of essays on Guyanese art and politics, won the Casa de las Américas Prize in 2013, one of the region’s most prestigious literary honors.

Sacrifice and Resilience

Dr. Roopnarine’s path was not without hardship. He was a man of deep conviction who faced the brutal realities of political struggle.

Political Persecution: He endured periods of detention and harassment during the turbulent political eras of the 1970s and 80s.

He endured periods of detention and harassment during the turbulent political eras of the 1970s and 80s. Prioritizing the Cause: Dr. Hinds noted that Roopnarine often chose the “rough terrain of activism” over the comforts of academia, sacrificing a purely intellectual career to fight for the rights of the Guyanese working class.

A Nation’s Tribute

Tributes have poured in from across the political spectrum, including from the government and opposition alike, reflecting the cross-party respect he commanded.

“Guyana is better in many regards because of Rupert Roopnarine… he was a man who uniquely combined intellectual depth with steadfast political conviction.” — Dr. David Hinds, WPA Co-Leader

Dr. Roopnarine’s influence remains a permanent thread in the fabric of Guyana’s national discourse. His life serves as a reminder that the pursuit of national unity and intellectual excellence are not separate goals, but a single, noble endeavor.

