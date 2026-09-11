Government Sign Ten-Year Mineral Agreement With Mako Mining

By Shenecka Paul | HGP Nightly News |

MAHDIA, REGION 8 — The Government of Guyana, in direct partnership with the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC), has executed a formal ten-year Mineral Agreement with Canadian-headquartered Mako Mining Corporation, finalizing the legal, operational, and fiscal frameworks governing the commercial development of the Eagle Mountain Gold Project.

The tri-partite accord paves the way for commercial open-pit extraction across the gold deposit located approximately eight kilometers outside Mahdia, Potaro-Siparuni, marking a major milestone in transitioning the multi-million-ounce gold prospect from advanced exploration into large-scale production.

A Decade of Exploration: Stronghold Guyana and Project Maturation

In an official dispatch released following the signing ceremony, the Ministry of Natural Resources highlighted the long-term capital investments that brought the hinterland asset to bankability:

Sustained Exploration History: Mako Mining, operating through its local operating subsidiary, Stronghold Guyana Inc. , has maintained an active operational and geologic presence in Guyana for over a decade, executing drilling campaigns and metallurgical testing to delineate the ore body.

Mako Mining, operating through its local operating subsidiary, , has maintained an active operational and geologic presence in Guyana for over a decade, executing drilling campaigns and metallurgical testing to delineate the ore body. Fiscal and Legal Certainty: The ten-year mineral pact establishes statutory stability for the concession, governing royalty structures, corporate taxation terms, import duty concessions, and environmental remediation obligations over the primary life-of-mine schedule.

The ten-year mineral pact establishes statutory stability for the concession, governing royalty structures, corporate taxation terms, import duty concessions, and environmental remediation obligations over the primary life-of-mine schedule. Regional Hub: The operation is situated roughly eight kilometers outside the regional administrative township of Mahdia, positioning the mining venture as a key economic anchor for Region Eight.

Strict Local Content Mandates and Social Investments

The mineral agreement embeds enforceable local participation requirements, ensuring direct economic returns flow to surrounding interior communities and the domestic supply chain:

Employment Quotas: Mako Mining is legally mandated to prioritize the employment of qualified Guyanese nationals across all operational tiers, spanning administrative, technical, and heavy equipment trades.

Mako Mining is legally mandated to prioritize the employment of qualified Guyanese nationals across all operational tiers, spanning administrative, technical, and heavy equipment trades. Procurement Preference: The company must source freight, fabrication, logistical, and catering services directly from vetted Guyanese contractors and local businesses.

The company must source freight, fabrication, logistical, and catering services directly from vetted Guyanese contractors and local businesses. Community Development Funding: The agreement establishes mandatory annual funding contributions ring-fenced for community development initiatives across Mahdia and adjacent Amerindian villages, alongside recurring institutional financing for the Ministry of Natural Resources’ Training Centre to upskill local mining workers.

Environmental Pathway and Next Steps

With the mineral agreement signed, the Eagle Mountain Gold Project now shifts focus toward final statutory permitting:

Environmental & Social Impact Assessment (ESIA): Project developers are completing the finalized ESIA alongside comprehensive socio-economic assessments to fulfill all guidelines stipulated by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) .

Project developers are completing the finalized ESIA alongside comprehensive socio-economic assessments to fulfill all guidelines stipulated by the . Community Consultations: Stakeholder consultations within host communities and indigenous settlements across Region Eight are scheduled to conclude before the end of the year.

Stakeholder consultations within host communities and indigenous settlements across Region Eight are scheduled to conclude before the end of the year. State Oversight: The Ministry of Natural Resources affirmed that it will maintain rigorous inter-agency collaboration with the GGMC and the EPA to enforce strict compliance with national environmental statutes, water safety standards, and sustainable resource extraction principles throughout the project’s life cycle.