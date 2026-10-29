Mohamed Faces Questions Over Qualifications As Opposition Leader, Primus Lashes Back

‘My Qualification Is My Heart’: Azruddin Mohamed Deflects Questions on Academic Credentials as Primus Lashes Out; What the Guyana Constitution Actually Mandates for National Leadership

By Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News |

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — A tense verbal sparring match erupted between Leader of the Opposition Azruddin Mohamed and a media operative during a national press conference on Monday, October 26, 2026, putting the Opposition Leader’s academic qualifications and educational background under sharp public scrutiny.

The exchange unfolded during the question-and-answer segment when Mohamed was directly asked to disclose his formal academic credentials and explain how they prepare him to govern Guyana—currently one of the fastest-growing petroleum economies in the world. Rather than outlining his educational history, degrees, or certifications, Mohamed sidestepped the inquiry, arguing that his genuine connection to ordinary citizens and grassroots advocacy serve as his primary credentials for leadership.

The defensive response prompted an immediate intervention from We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) General Secretary Odessa Primus, who mounted an aggressive defense by questioning the practical value of formal degrees in economics and national management when ordinary citizens are struggling to survive.

The confrontation has reignited a wider debate across Guyana’s political and legal spheres, contrasting public expectations of technocratic competence against the actual eligibility thresholds codified in the Constitution of Guyana.

The Press Room Clash: ‘My Qualification Is My Heart’

The contentious exchange centered on whether high public office requires certified academic competence or intuitive populist advocacy:

The Journalist’s Inquiry: The reporter pressed Mohamed to separate personal dedication from formal educational qualifications, asking how his background equips him to manage complex macroeconomic policies, international trade treaties, and natural resource windfalls.

The reporter pressed Mohamed to separate personal dedication from formal educational qualifications, asking how his background equips him to manage complex macroeconomic policies, international trade treaties, and natural resource windfalls. The Opposition Leader’s Defense: Maintaining that he had already answered the question, Mohamed insisted that effective leadership is defined by practical outcomes rather than framed certificates, claiming credit for forcing the governing People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) into reactive interventions whenever he highlights community neglect.

“I am the leader of this country because whenever I go out there to address the concerns of the people, this reactive government, then they gonna jump out and fix it… My qualification is my heart. I have a heart for people.”

Odessa Primus Fires Back: ‘What Are We Supposed to Do, Eat Degrees?’

Intervening to shield the Opposition Leader, WIN General Secretary and Member of Parliament Odessa Primus launched a sharp counterattack, taking aim at credentialed economists within the governing establishment:

Degrees vs. Economic Hardship: Primus questioned whether academic accolades guarantee effective leadership, pointing to widespread cost-of-living distress despite the presence of credentialed economists steering the national economy.

Primus questioned whether academic accolades guarantee effective leadership, pointing to widespread cost-of-living distress despite the presence of credentialed economists steering the national economy. Judging by Tangible Impact: She argued that the true measure of political fitness is whether a leader improves daily living conditions, curbs poverty, and advocates for struggling families, rather than what academic titles precede their name.

“It is also interesting… we have got an economist by Bharrat’s standard and it is in a mess… people… can barely survive in this country.”

What the Law Actually Says: The Constitutional Bar for Leadership

While the exchange raised legitimate questions about technocratic readiness in a burgeoning oil economy, legal and constitutional scrutiny reveals a stark divide between public desires for academic pedigree and the statutory reality.

Under the supreme law of the land, formal academic degrees are not a prerequisite to be elected as a Member of the National Assembly or to hold the highest executive office in the Republic:

Article 90(1) Requirements: Under Article 90(1) of the Constitution of Guyana, a person is eligible for election to the office of President if, and only if, they: Are a citizen of Guyana by birth or parentage; Are continuously resident in Guyana for the requisite constitutional period; and Are otherwise qualified to be elected as a member of the National Assembly.

Under of the Constitution of Guyana, a person is eligible for election to the office of President if, and only if, they: National Assembly Benchmarks (Article 53): To sit in Parliament—a statutory prerequisite to becoming Opposition Leader or President—a citizen must be 18 years or older and possess sufficient proficiency in speaking and reading the English language to actively take part in parliamentary proceedings.

To sit in Parliament—a statutory prerequisite to becoming Opposition Leader or President—a citizen must be 18 years or older and possess sufficient proficiency in speaking and reading the English language to actively take part in parliamentary proceedings. The Legal Takeaway: While voters and media operatives have the democratic right to scrutinize an aspirant’s academic qualifications and professional resume before casting their ballots, the absence of university degrees does not legally disqualify Mohamed or any other citizen from holding the constitutional office of Leader of the Opposition or running for the Presidency.

The contentious briefing ultimately ended without Mohamed detailing his schooling or academic milestones, leaving the electorate to weigh whether populist empathy and community outreach can substitute for formal administrative training in navigating Guyana’s complex economic future.