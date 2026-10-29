GCCI Pushed Back On Opposition Leaders Proposed Price Control Measures

‘A Prescription for Market Scarcity’: GCCI Rejects Opposition Leader’s Call for Price Controls on Food Staples, Warns of Distortions and Supply Chain Collapses

By Alethea Grant | HGP Nightly News |

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — A major policy clash has erupted between the political opposition and Guyana’s private sector over strategies to curb rising living costs, with the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) coming out swinging against Leader of the Opposition Azruddin Mohamed’s proposal to impose statutory price controls on essential food staples.

In a comprehensive policy statement issued late Tuesday, the Chamber cautioned that arbitrary retail price caps would severely distort market equilibrium, trigger artificial product shortages, paralyze domestic supply chains, and ultimately escalate costs for both businesses and consumers.

The pushback followed remarks made by Mohamed during a national press conference, where he demanded emergency state intervention to cap prices on basic commodities, arguing that unchecked corporate margins are exploiting vulnerable households while families struggle to put food on their tables.

The Opposition’s Argument: Curbing ‘Corporate Exploitation’

Framing the cost-of-living crisis as a failure of market equity and government oversight, Mohamed contended that large commercial importers and distribution conglomerates are generating disproportionate profit margins at the expense of ordinary working-class citizens:

Protecting the Ordinary Citizen: Mohamed argued that while commercial entities have a right to reasonable returns, excessive markups on essential nutrition are unconscionable amid widespread economic strain.

Mohamed argued that while commercial entities have a right to reasonable returns, excessive markups on essential nutrition are unconscionable amid widespread economic strain. Farmer Protection vs. State Competition: The Opposition Leader reiterated his critique of government-backed ventures competing with traditional agricultural producers, urging the state to invest directly in local farmers rather than crowding them out of the marketplace.

“We need price control. We cannot allow for big companies to come into our country and exploit our people. We understand that they can make profits, but not that large amounts of profits. We need to invest in our farmers and not to compete with our farmers. Right now, we have a competition with our government and our farmers.”

The GCCI Rebuttal: Root Causes Outweigh Profit Margins

Rejecting the assertion that retail shelf inflation is driven primarily by corporate greed, the GCCI cautioned that it is fundamentally misleading to attribute rising food costs solely to business profitability without evaluating the underlying cost drivers:

External and Structural Pressures: The Chamber pointed out that final consumer prices are dictated by a complex matrix of operational costs—including global commodity price volatility, international freight and shipping rates, persistent hurdles in accessing foreign exchange (forex) for commercial wire transfers, domestic energy expenses, and internal transport logistics.

The Chamber pointed out that final consumer prices are dictated by a complex matrix of operational costs—including global commodity price volatility, international freight and shipping rates, persistent hurdles in accessing foreign exchange (forex) for commercial wire transfers, domestic energy expenses, and internal transport logistics. The Perils of Artificial Caps: The GCCI warned that capping retail prices while wholesale acquisition and operational costs remain elevated would force retailers to pull non-remunerative products from shelves, stifling product availability and fostering parallel black-market trade.

The GCCI warned that capping retail prices while wholesale acquisition and operational costs remain elevated would force retailers to pull non-remunerative products from shelves, stifling product availability and fostering parallel black-market trade. Distinction on Price Gouging: While firm in its opposition to price controls, the Chamber emphasized that it does not endorse price gouging, artificial scarcity manipulation, or anticompetitive cartels, maintaining that predatory behavior should be handled through existing statutory bodies such as the Competition and Consumer Affairs Commission (CCAC).

“Restricting prices without addressing the costs associated with supplying goods risks creating further challenges within the marketplace… It would therefore be misleading to attribute high prices principally to excessive business profitability without examining the factors contributing to the final cost of goods.”

The Alternative Blueprint: Structural Interventions Over Price Mandates

Rather than imposing administrative ceilings on retail prices, the GCCI called on policymakers to target the fundamental components of landing and distribution costs:

Foreign Currency Liquidity: Expanding foreign exchange availability at commercial banks to eliminate financing premiums and currency-conversion surcharges incurred by food importers.

Expanding foreign exchange availability at commercial banks to eliminate financing premiums and currency-conversion surcharges incurred by food importers. Fiscal and Tariff Relief: Reviewing and temporarily easing customs duties, excise taxes, and border tariffs on critical imported ingredients, animal feed inputs, and basic food items.

Reviewing and temporarily easing customs duties, excise taxes, and border tariffs on critical imported ingredients, animal feed inputs, and basic food items. Freight and Logistics Subsidies: Mitigating domestic freight and riverine transport costs to lower the landing costs of produce shipped between coastal hubs and hinterland communities.

Mitigating domestic freight and riverine transport costs to lower the landing costs of produce shipped between coastal hubs and hinterland communities. Agricultural Resilience: Strengthening primary domestic agricultural production, improving agro-processing infrastructure, and fostering healthy, non-monopolistic competition across the retail sector.

“The Chamber maintains that efforts to improve affordability must focus on reducing the cost of supplying essential commodities rather than simply restricting the prices at which they are sold.”

The Chamber’s intervention highlights an ongoing macroeconomic debate in Guyana: while the political opposition continues to push for immediate, direct consumer relief in the face of persistent inflation, business associations maintain that only supply-side interventions and structural cost reductions can sustainably ease the cost of living without disrupting the national economy.