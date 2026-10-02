Miss Region 4 Alliah Simon Crowned Amerindian Heritage Queen, Ends A Historic 25-Year Wait

By Shenecka Paul| HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — In a milestone evening celebrating cultural pride, Indigenous tradition, and intellect, Alliah Simon made history by capturing the coveted Miss Amerindian Heritage Pageant 2026 crown for Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica)—marking the first time the administrative region has secured the title in the pageant’s 25-year history.

Hailing from St. Cuthbert’s Mission (Pakuri), Simon, a professional public relations coordinator currently pursuing her Master’s degree, outperformed a competitive field of ten regional delegates to take the national title.

Her historic triumph concluded the official calendar of events organized by the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs in celebration of Amerindian Heritage Month 2026. Taking the First Runner-Up spot after a closely contested pageant was Mariella Courtman, representing Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam).

A Multi-Stage Cultural Test: From the Tuma Pot to the Stage

The journey to the crown was structured across rigorous preliminary tests and live stage evaluations that tested each delegate’s cultural grounding and stagecraft:

The Indigenous Skills Challenge: Weeks prior to the coronation night, the ten delegates competed in practical cultural assessments, including the traditional baking of cassava bread and preparing a pot of Tuma using indigenous culinary methods.

Weeks prior to the coronation night, the ten delegates competed in practical cultural assessments, including the traditional baking of cassava bread and preparing a pot of Tuma using indigenous culinary methods. Traditional Wear Segment: On pageant night, delegates showcased garments crafted from indigenous natural fibers, beads, and organic materials reflecting the biodiversity and artisan traditions of their home regions.

On pageant night, delegates showcased garments crafted from indigenous natural fibers, beads, and organic materials reflecting the biodiversity and artisan traditions of their home regions. Cultural Talent Showcase: Contestants paid homage to their ancestral heritage through original dramatic poetry, traditional dances, and musical compositions.

The Decisive Final Five Question

The competition culminated with the selection of the top five finalists, who faced the critical Final Question segment that decided the crown.

The questions tested each delegate’s grasp of contemporary Indigenous affairs, focusing on:

Preservation of Indigenous Languages: Strategies for arresting the decline of native dialects and integrating traditional languages into community schooling.

Strategies for arresting the decline of native dialects and integrating traditional languages into community schooling. Environmental Advocacy: Defending ancestral hinterland ecosystems, biodiversity, and forestry reserves against climate change and industrial degradation.

Defending ancestral hinterland ecosystems, biodiversity, and forestry reserves against climate change and industrial degradation. Community Leadership: The role of young Indigenous women in driving local governance and community development.

Simon’s poise, articulation, and cultural grounding earned her the top score from the judging panel, sparking celebrations among her supporters from Pakuri Mission and across Region Four as she received the 2026 sash and crown.