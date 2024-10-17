Thursday, October 17, 2024
Ministry of Human Services Rebuts Audit Report on WIIN Programme

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr. Vindhya Persaud, has issued a strong response to a recent audit of the Ministry’s Women’s Innovation and Investment Network (WIIN) Programme. She pointed out serious inaccuracies and omissions in the audit, which she says fail to acknowledge the program’s significant achievements in empowering women. Kerese Gonsalves has more in this report.

