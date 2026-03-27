MINISTERS RETURN TO EAST RUIMVELDT WITH A BOLD VISION

HGP Nightly News – The Government is back in East Ruimveldt, and this time, it came with plans. Local Government Minister Priya Manickchand led a follow-up community engagement in the neighbourhood this week, joined by Cabinet colleagues Keoma Griffith and Steven Jacobs, laying out an ambitious package of upgrades that she says will transform the community from the ground up. The visit builds on a recent walkthrough by President Irfaan Ali himself, signalling that East Ruimveldt is firmly on the Government’s radar.

Even with rain falling and the Easter weekend approaching, residents turned out in strong numbers, a show of community spirit that Manickchand was quick to acknowledge. “Your presence here tells us that you are invested in your community and willing to be part of the process to make it better,” she told the crowd, framing their turnout as proof that real change is possible when government and residents pull in the same direction.

The Minister was candid about a problem that has plagued communities like East Ruimveldt for far too long, the endless back-and-forth between government bodies over who is responsible for fixing what, while residents are left waiting for roads to be repaired, drains to be cleared and garbage to be collected. “For too long, there has been a cycle of blame,” she said bluntly, making clear that she and President Ali have no intention of continuing that tradition. Results, she insisted, matter more than politics.

And the results she is promising for East Ruimveldt are concrete and wide-ranging. The community playground is set to be transformed into a modern multi-purpose facility, complete with a walking track, an upgraded basketball court and better spaces for both young people and senior citizens. Open spaces for football and other sports will be preserved and improved to keep youth active and off the streets.

Garbage collection, currently once a week, will be bumped up to twice weekly to keep pace with the community’s growing population. Drainage systems will be upgraded to tackle the flooding and stagnant water that have long been a public health headache for residents.

But perhaps the most ambitious piece of the puzzle is the planned overhaul of the East Ruimveldt Market. The Government’s vision goes well beyond a simple facelift, it wants to turn the market into a buzzing economic hub with more vending space, better traffic flow and improved facilities for both vendors and shoppers.

“We want a market where vendors are comfortable, where customers can access fresh produce and services with ease, and where the entire space reflects the pride of the community,” Manickchand said. Residents were shown early designs for both the market and the playground and were invited to share their feedback, with the Minister making clear that this is meant to be a community effort, not a top-down imposition.

Manickchand closed with a promise that was as straightforward as it was direct, the Government came back because it is serious, and it is not going anywhere until the work is done. For the people of East Ruimveldt, who have heard plenty of promises over the years, the real test will be in the delivery. But if the energy of this week’s engagement is anything to go by, the pressure is very much on.

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