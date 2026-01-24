MINISTER SOUNDS THE ALARM, ZERO TOLERANCE TO GANGS AND BULLYING IN SCHOOLS

Sunday, January 25, 2026
By Hgp Nightly News Staff
By Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News|

A recent surge in school-related violence has prompted Education Minister Sonia Parag to issue a stern warning, declaring a zero-tolerance approach to gangs and bullying within Guyana’s education system.

The minister made her position clear during an engagement with students at Zeeburg Secondary School, where she addressed growing concerns surrounding gang activity and bullying in schools.

“There is no way under my tenure that I am going to tolerate any group of persons calling themselves a gang, or any group infiltrating a school to create what is called a gang,” Minister Parag stated firmly.

Her comments come amid increasing reports of violent incidents involving students, including confrontations between peers and, in some cases, aggression directed at teachers. The escalating nature of these incidents has raised alarm among parents, educators, and policymakers, with fears that unchecked violence could lead to serious injuries or long-term harm within school communities.

Minister Parag signalled that decisive action will be taken to curb the trend, noting that the Ministry of Education will work closely with all relevant stakeholders to eliminate gang influence and address bullying in schools.

In late 2025, the Ministry launched a national anti-bullying campaign to tackle the issue through preventive and reporting measures. The initiative introduced moral and civic education into the curriculum and established an online platform for students and parents to report bullying incidents.

However, the recent spike in school violence has led education commentators and teachers to question the effectiveness of the campaign thus far. Critics argue that simply suspending or transferring problematic students from one school to another has not addressed the root causes of violence.

Many are now calling for a more holistic approach that includes counselling, family engagement, behavioural intervention, and sustained community involvement to ensure schools remain safe spaces for both learning and teaching.

As the ministry intensifies its response, Minister Parag has made it clear that maintaining discipline, safety, and respect in schools remains a top priority.

Hgp Nightly News Staff
