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M.V. Barima Tragedy Deemed Callous, Negligent, Inadequate Safety Enforcement And Disregard For The Law – Dr Adams & Dr. Janette Bulkan

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
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By Antonio Dey

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — Environmentalist and petroleum engineer Dr. Vincent Adams, alongside academic and environmental activist Dr. Janette Bulkan, have launched a blistering critique of the government’s handling of the M.V. Barima catastrophe, labeling the state’s response as callous, negligent, and operating in disregard of the rule of law.

Speaking with Nightly News, both civil society figures argued that laying 72 counts of murder against operational crew members while senior executive officials and Maritime Administration Department (MARAD) leadership escape scrutiny severely erodes public trust in Guyana’s legal and regulatory systems.

“Beyond Incompetence”: Dr. Vincent Adams Points to Ministerial Accountability

Dr. Adams asserted that charging operational ranks while ignoring the statutory responsibilities of government ministers and regulatory heads turns a blind eye to systemic state failure:

  • Erosion of Public Trust: Remanding Captain Kevin Price, Chief Mate Rondell Roberts, and Goods Superintendent Delon Granderson on capital murder charges shifts blame to those with the least administrative power while leaving policy directors unexamined.
  • Public Pressure Driven Salvage: Dr. Adams noted that it required weeks of sustained public protests, candlelight vigils, and civil society pressure for the government to finally issue a Request for Expressions of Interest (EOI) to salvage the sunken ferry.
  • Administrative & Mechanical Failures: From an environmental and safety engineering standpoint, Dr. Adams stressed that a vessel with known mechanical defects should never have been certified or permitted to set sail.
                       [ CIVIL SOCIETY & ENVIRONMENTAL CRITIQUE ]
                                           │
       ┌───────────────────────────────────┴───────────────────────────────────┐
       ▼                                                                       ▼
 [ Dr. Vincent Adams on State Liability ]                             [ Dr. Janette Bulkan on Rights Protection ]
 - "Beyond incompetence... callous disregard for rule of law"        - Warns against repeating post-Mahdia agreement practices
 - Operational crew lack authority over statutory seaworthiness      - Families forced into signing agreements without legal counsel
 - Demands accountability for Ministers & MARAD directors            - Rights & financial interests of victims must be protected

“This is beyond incompetence. This is just callous and a government that does not work with the rule of law,” Dr. Vincent Adams stated. “These people [the remanded crew] are not responsible for ensuring that the laws of the land and safety procedures are maintained—the Ministers and others are. Where have they been?”

Dr. Janette Bulkan Warns Against Repeat of Post-Mahdia Exploitative Agreements

Adding to the critique, Dr. Janette Bulkan raised alarm over reports that grieving families are being approached to sign state settlement agreements without adequate legal representation, drawing direct parallels to the aftermath of the 2023 Mahdia dormitory fire tragedy:

“It is premature to do that. Families have not had proper legal advice… they are not responsible for this disaster,” Dr. Janette Bulkan warned. “We must not see a repeat of what happened after Mahdia, where vulnerable families were rushed into agreements without fully understanding their rights or the legal consequences.”

COI Credibility Under Scrutiny

Dr. Adams also raised concerns regarding the composition of the five-member international Commission of Inquiry (COI) chaired by Justice Godfrey Smith, noting that public perceptions of political bias among certain panelists threaten to undermine the perceived integrity and final findings of the official investigation.

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