Thursday, February 27, 2025
HomeNewsKITTY MARKET RENOVATIONS INTO 9TH YEAR, M&CC WORRIED IT IS BEING TAKEN...
News

KITTY MARKET RENOVATIONS INTO 9TH YEAR, M&CC WORRIED IT IS BEING TAKEN FOR GRANTED BY ENGINEER

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
11

Georgetown Mayor and City Council (M&CC) councilors are voicing growing frustration over the prolonged renovation of the Kitty Market, questioning the delays, and urging a clear timeline for its completion.

The market’s rehabilitation project, which began several years ago, remains incomplete, leaving vendors and residents in limbo. Councilors are now calling on the relevant authorities to expedite the process and ensure that the market is reopened to serve the community effectively.

Stakeholders have emphasized the market’s importance as a key commercial hub and are demanding greater transparency and accountability regarding the ongoing works.

More details in this Dacia Richards report.

Previous article
V75 INC. ADVANCES TECHNOLOGY’S ROLE IN BOOSTING THE OIL INDUSTRY – CEO
Next article
PRESIDENT ALI ANNOUNCES MAJOR SECURITY UPGRADES AT ANNUAL POLICE CONFERENCE
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

A FIFTH SUSPECT BEING SOUGHT FOR RAPE OF 97YR OLD WOMAN

Gov’t to make contact with American Airlines over treatment against PM...