KITTY MARKET RENOVATIONS INTO 9TH YEAR, M&CC WORRIED IT IS BEING TAKEN FOR GRANTED BY ENGINEER

Georgetown Mayor and City Council (M&CC) councilors are voicing growing frustration over the prolonged renovation of the Kitty Market, questioning the delays, and urging a clear timeline for its completion.

The market’s rehabilitation project, which began several years ago, remains incomplete, leaving vendors and residents in limbo. Councilors are now calling on the relevant authorities to expedite the process and ensure that the market is reopened to serve the community effectively.

Stakeholders have emphasized the market’s importance as a key commercial hub and are demanding greater transparency and accountability regarding the ongoing works.

More details in this Dacia Richards report.

