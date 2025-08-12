Tuesday, August 12, 2025
JAGMOHAN DENIES SERIOUS BUSINESS ALLEGATIONS — CALLS THEM TIMED SMEARS, VOWS LEGAL RESPONSE

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA – In a sharply worded statement, prominent gold dealer Tamesh Jagmohan has forcefully denied false and damaging claims leveled against him by former associate Junior Baksh, asserting their origins stem from “unethical business practices” during their past partnership.

Jagmohan stated that Baksh, who once served as his gold buying agent, is resorting to falsehoods, and that the timing of the accusation raises serious questions about the motives at play. He emphasized that he has always operated in full compliance with Guyanese law and hinted at legal action against Baksh or those who may have instigated the allegations.

Jagmohan’s business, El Dorado Trading, is a well-established player in Guyana’s gold sector, operating for over two decades and licensed by the Guyana Gold Board to export gold internationally since 1999 .

Despite its prominence, the company has drawn scrutiny in the past. In 2022, Jagmohan sought a “clean bill of health” from authorities amid rumors linking his business to smuggled Venezuelan gold—a claim he has consistently denied  .

He also has a legal track record defending his reputation: in 2022, he won a libel suit against the Guyana Chronicle over similar damaging claims  . And in August 2024, he dismissed as “baseless and defamatory” allegations circulating online that accused him of smuggling, money laundering, drug trafficking, or financing terrorism—stressingly confirming that neither the U.S. government nor any authority has launched a formal probe into his activities.

Jagmohan’s response is not just a rebuttal—it’s part of a well-worn pattern. He is defending both his personal integrity and the standing of a company integrated into Guyana’s mining economy. The narrative he presents is one of a business unjustly targeted by competitors or opportunists, especially troubling given his past cooperation with authorities and legal victories.

HGPTV
