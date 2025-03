Bharrat Jagdeo, the General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C), has fired back at businessman Nazar Mohammed, stating that the government will not compromise Guyana’s interests by doing business with the Mohammeds.

Jagdeo’s comments come in response to Mohammed’s recent accusations of hostility and misrepresentation by the administration following the U.S. Treasury Department’s sanctioning of him.

